'Red, White & Royal Blue' Cast: Meet the Stars Bringing the Book to Screen

Here’s everything to know about the cast of Red, White & Royal Blue.

The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez and Purple Hearts' Nicholas Galitzine turned out to be the best talent to bring Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry to life. Joining them on-screen are Hollywood veterans Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry , who play U.S. President Ellen Claremont and the King, respectively, in the Amazon Prime Video film.

"It was about a five-month, very consistent search for both these characters," López told PEOPLE in 2023. "I saw hundreds — I mean, quite literally hundreds and hundreds — of actors for it. And because the thing that compelled me to make this film was the characters, I knew I couldn't make the film unless I had the two perfect actors for the roles."

But finding the perfect actors to portray these two men in the popular book's film adaptation was an "exhausting" process, according to director Matthew López.

Based on the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue is a love story about two young men — one is the son of the U.S. president, and the other is a British prince. Despite a longtime feud, the two become friends and begin a secret romantic relationship.

01 of 07 Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz Prime Video ; Craig Barritt/Getty Taylor Zakhar Perez, 31, plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the U.S. president who falls in love with Prince Henry. "He really wants to make his family proud and he's an overachiever," Perez told PEOPLE of his character, adding that he could relate to Alex's "blue-collar" upbringing. "Alex is a blue-collar kid in an extraordinary situation. We're most alike in that way because I come from a very blue-collar family." The Chicago native got his start in acting in 2012 when he landed a guest spot on iCarly. Following that, Perez had guest spots on shows like Code Black and the unaired Cruel Intentions series pilot in 2016. Perez’s first major role was starring as Marco Peña in The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and its sequel (2021). He also had a guest role on Minx. On top of acting, Perez is a celebrity ambassador for the outdoor retailer Merrell, with which he curated a collection of fashionable hiking clothes and accessories.

02 of 07 Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry Prime Video ; Karwai Tang/WireImage Nicholas Galitzine, 28, plays Prince Henry, a British royal who falls in love with President Claremont’s son Alex. Though Galitzine said Henry is "completely different from me in so many ways," the actor found a connection in his character's selflessness. "The thing that really interests me about characters is this deep well of vulnerability and emotion that is always brimming below the surface, and Henry has that in spades," he told PEOPLE. Galitzine has starred in the Irish drama Handsome Devil (2016) as well as hits like Cinderella (2021) and Purple Hearts (2022). After the release of Purple Hearts, Galitzine told PEOPLE he wasn’t sure what projects were in his future. “I'm not one of these five-year-plan people because this job is so ephemeral and it changes at every moment,” he said. “I try and set myself short-term goals.” His next project, besides Red, White & Royal Blue, is already complete. He’ll star alongside Julianne Moore in Mary & George, a period drama following Mary Villiers’ plot to kill King James I.

04 of 07 Stephen Fry as the King Prime Video ; Karwai Tang/WireImage Stephen Fry, 65, plays Prince Henry’s grandfather, the King. When speaking to Logo TV, Fry shared how joyful it was to be part of Red, White & Royal Blue. “It's a beautiful, gay love story. In every sense a fairy-tale story, I suppose you could say,” he said. “I play the King who is the grandfather of the gay prince. I had a marvelous day working with them, and I think it'll be something rather special.” The actor has had a long career in entertainment. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1998 for portraying Oscar Wilde in the biopic Wilde (1997), starred in the Oscar-nominated ensemble film Gosford Park (2001) and appeared as the Master of Lake-town in The Hobbit film franchise (2013–2014). From 2003 to 2016, he hosted the British comedy quiz show QI. In 2015, when Fry married comedian Elliot Spencer. The two share a relatively private relationship. Next up, Fry will join the hit drama The Morning Show for season 3 in September 2023. Deadline reported that Fry will also host the British and Australian Jeopardy! reboots.

05 of 07 Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston Prime Video ; Charley Gallay/Getty Sarah Shahi, 43, plays Zahra Bankston, President Claremont’s deputy chief of staff. Speaking to SlashFilm, Shahi said to expect Red, White & Royal Blue to be like an old-school comedy. “Stylistically, the movie is going to feel like some of the old movies from the '30s and '40s,” the actress said. “Like a Howard Hawks, like a Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, that kind of screwball comedy. So yeah, it was just amazing. It was all in London and it was almost like a paid vacation." Before joining Red, White & Royal Blue, Shahi was known as an accomplished television actress, having had starring roles in series like The L Word (2005–2009), Person of Interest (2013–2016) and Sex/Life (2021–2023). She also starred in the 2022 blockbuster Black Adam. From 2009 to 2021, Shahi was married to actor Steve Howey, best known for starring as Kevin in Shameless. Shahi and Howey share three kids and separated in 2020. She has been dating her Sex/Life costar Adam Demos since 2020. Next up, Shahi will return to TV to star in the upcoming ABC legal drama, Judgement.

06 of 07 Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran Prime Video ; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Rachel Hilson, 27, plays Nora Holleran, the granddaughter of the vice president and Alex’s good friend. Before Red, White & Royal Blue, Hilson appeared in the political drama Madam Secretary in 2016 and starred in the LGBTQ romantic series Love, Victor from 2020 to 2022. She’s also had a recurring role in This Is Us and a main role in HBO’s biopic series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Next up, Hilson will star in the upcoming FBI crime thriller series Duster on Max.