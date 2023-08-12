Red Lobster in Arkansas Discovers 'Extremely Rare' Orange Lobster — Which Now Lives at S.C. Aquarium

The seafood restaurant employee who discovered the marine crustacean named it Scarlett

Nicholas Rice
A Red Lobster restaurant in Hot Springs, Arkansas, found an orange lobster in a recent shipment and has since donated it to an aquarium in South Carolina.

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, orange lobsters are "extremely rare" and their different coloring "makes them very attractive to predators."

So when Red Lobster employee Skarlett discovered the marine crustacean, she knew it was something special, and it has since been relocated to its new home at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

The employee even affectionately named the animal after herself, giving it the name Scarlett.

Skarlett added, per the release, that she had never seen an orange lobster before within her 28 years of working at the popular seafood-based restaurant chain.

Earlier this week, Ripley’s Aquarium shared a video on TikTok, in which they documented Scarlett's arrival at their establishment.

"Say 'shell-o' to Scarlett, our new, one-in-30-million, orange lobster!" the organization wrote in their caption.

In the clip, an aquarium employee can be seen carrying Scarlett in a container before placing her into a new tank.

Scarlett now joins Cheddar, another orange lobster who was rescued from a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, a little over a year ago.

The sea creature — who recently had her first molt since arriving at Ripley’s Aquarium to reveal an even brighter orange shell — will soon join Cheddar in an exhibit that guests can visit.

