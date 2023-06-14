An Ohio teenager was allegedly strangled to death by her ex-boyfriend last week, police say, leaving their small town community “shocked” and in “disbelief.”

The alleged incident occurred last month while Natalie Martin, 18, and Blake Linkous, also 18, were on a post-graduation trip in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The teenagers had just graduated from Philo High School in Duncan Falls, Ohio last month, according to reports.

Horry County Police Department found Martin unresponsive in a rental room and later arrested Linkous, charging him with murder, Fox News reported.

"Blake William Linkous did with malice aforethought cause the death of Natalie Martin," the incident report says, according to the outlet. "The defendant did so by manually strangling the victim."

County jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show Linkous was arrested two days after the alleged attack and is currently being held without bond. One of Martin’s friend launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for the teenager’s funeral expenses.

"We're hurting. It's a tragedy. We are just shocked with disbelief," Principal Troy Dawson told Fox. "She was well-liked by her classmates and teachers and was very sweet and very funny."

An obituary said Martin “had a life-long love for softball and soccer” and worked locally as a childcare provider, forming “many special bonds” with the children under her care.

“Natalie lived her life to the fullest with joy, laughter, and love,” according to her obituary. “She brought true happiness to all that knew her. She had a free, pure and wild spirit with a contagious laugh, a personality out of this world that could bring anyone out of their darkest of days.”

Investigators haven’t determined what led up to the killing, but Brooklyn Ferrell, the friend who started the fundraiser for Martin, told The Sun News that Martin and Linkous had been dating for several years but broke up earlier this year.

Martin is survived by her parents, Megan Dingey and Jesse Martin, and her brothers, Kash Garber and Wyatt Martin.

A funeral was to be held Wednesday morning in Duncan Falls, according to her obituary.

“Natalie's beauty shined like a ray of sunlight and her smile could brighten a whole room,” the memorial read. “Her glowing blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes represented that she was truly an angel here on Earth.”

