Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident Left Her With Stitches: 'I'm Healing Very Well'

The actress revealed she was accidentally "hit in the face with the butt of a gun" while filming her latest movie 'Bride Hard'

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 06:26AM EDT
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'. Photo:

Rebel Wilson Instagram

Rebel Wilson is on the road to recovery. 

On Wednesday, the actress, 43, gave her 11 million Instagram followers an update on how she’s doing after a “stunt accident” on the set of her latest movie left her with stitches. 

“Hey everybody, what’s up?” Wilson began in a video posted on her Instagram Story where her injured nose was clearly visible. “So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing,” she continued as she offered a close-up of where she’d had her stitches. 

“The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week,” she added. “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia.”  Wilson then went on to reveal how her accidental injury came about on the set of the action film, which is called Bride Hard

Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'
Rebel Wilson shares an update on her health after on set accident last week.

Rebel Wilson Instagram

“In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she said. “So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes.”

Wilson noted that action movies can have their hazards but said, “I hopefully will be totally, totally fine," adding that she's "all good so thanks everybody.”

The Pitch Perfect star revealed her injury last week in a picture posted on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, Wilson was seen sporting a bruised, bloodied and swollen nose. 

Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'
Rebel Wilson says she has "been healing quite amazing" after on set accident las week.

Rebel Wilson Instagram

She captioned the Instagram shot, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am 😢.”

The wedding comedy was able to continue filming despite the SAG-AFTRA strike after negotiating an interim agreement and because it’s an independently produced film. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It also stars actor Jeff Chase, 55, and is directed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider director Simon West. 

Per IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads, “When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding.”

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' On Set
Rebel Wilson Left with Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' on Set: 'Not the Way I Wanted to End This Movie'
Jenna Ortega, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey
Why Jenna Ortega and Matthew McConaughey Movies Can Still Film Amid SAG Strike
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Faith Series âThe Chosenâ Granted SAG Waiver To Continue Filming & Becomes First Known Series To Get Exemption During Strike
Faith Series 'The Chosen' Earns SAG-AFTRA Exemption to Continue Filming During Strike
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
OWEN WILSON NICOLAS CAGE/
Owen Wilson Reveals His Dream Costar Is Nicolas Cage: 'I've Loved Him in So Many Movies' (Exclusive)
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx's Medical Emergency: Everything We Know So Far
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Who Is Rebel Wilson's Fiancée? All About Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Dominique Fishback attends Paramount's Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Dominique Fishback Says Her 'Transformers' Stunt Mishap 'Could Have Been Very Bad' (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter Is 'Doing So Amazing'
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes Makes 'Princess Bride' Joke as He Reveals He's 'Recovering Well' After Rattlesnake Bite
FILM - LILO AND STICH - JUN 2002
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch'