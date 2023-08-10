Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident Left Her With Stitches: 'I'm Healing Very Well'

Rebel Wilson is on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, the actress, 43, gave her 11 million Instagram followers an update on how she’s doing after a “stunt accident” on the set of her latest movie left her with stitches.

“Hey everybody, what’s up?” Wilson began in a video posted on her Instagram Story where her injured nose was clearly visible. “So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing,” she continued as she offered a close-up of where she’d had her stitches.

“The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week,” she added. “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia.” Wilson then went on to reveal how her accidental injury came about on the set of the action film, which is called Bride Hard.



Rebel Wilson shares an update on her health after on set accident last week. Rebel Wilson Instagram

“In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she said. “So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes.”

Wilson noted that action movies can have their hazards but said, “I hopefully will be totally, totally fine," adding that she's "all good so thanks everybody.”

The Pitch Perfect star revealed her injury last week in a picture posted on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, Wilson was seen sporting a bruised, bloodied and swollen nose.

Rebel Wilson says she has "been healing quite amazing" after on set accident las week. Rebel Wilson Instagram

She captioned the Instagram shot, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am 😢.”

The wedding comedy was able to continue filming despite the SAG-AFTRA strike after negotiating an interim agreement and because it’s an independently produced film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It also stars actor Jeff Chase, 55, and is directed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider director Simon West.

Per IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads, “When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding.”

