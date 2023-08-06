Over the last few years, Rebel Wilson has embarked on several personal challenges.

First, there was the “Year of Fun,” which she says was dedicated to “crazy adventures.” Then came the “Year of Love,” in which she estimates she dated 50 people. And finally, the “Year of Health” which culminated in an over 80-lb. weight loss.

And now, the 42-year-old actress is ready for her next journey.

“It’s the ‘Year of Family,’” Wilson tells PEOPLE of raising her 8-month-old daughter, Royce, with fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39. “We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family.”

The trio, who have visited Aspen, Dubai and the Caribbean this year, are heading to Australia later this summer (Wilson was born in Sydney). After that, Wilson, who describes herself as a "workaholic" is looking forward to being a "bit more relaxed" about the projects she takes on.

The trio, who have visited Aspen, Dubai and the Caribbean this year, are heading to Australia later this summer (Wilson was born in Sydney). After that, Wilson, who describes herself as a “workaholic” is looking forward to being a “bit more relaxed” about the projects she takes on.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Casamigos



One new role she’s excited to step into is bride. That is, as soon as she gets around to locking down a wedding date.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” says Wilson. “But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

She also says that the couple, who got engaged at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day, will have to “compromise” when it comes to their big day since Wilson’s envisioning an elaborate celebration while her fiancée wants “the opposite.”

Between traveling around the world, pursuing their respective careers (Agruma is the founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon) and raising Royce, Wilson admits it can be “very challenging” to find time for herself.

“I used to work out six days a week, but now I don't get that time,” she says. As a result, she says she’s gained “a few pounds.”



Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson documented her weight loss on Instagram as a way to maintain accountability and be an advocate for body positivity. She’s also spoken about her fertility issues and journey to motherhood (in her birth announcement, Wilson revealed that Royce was born via surrogate).

“When you go through something and it’s not that great, there can still be joy in sharing the story with others,” she says. “All I can do is just live authentically.”

For now that means enjoying her time as a mom. Wilson says the best part of her day is coming home to her daughter after working. "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed. She just melts my heart.”

