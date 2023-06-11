Rebel Wilson Snuggles with Daughter Royce in Sweet Set of Photos: ‘My Baby’

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress shares baby daughter Royce Lillian with fiancée Ramona Agruma

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 11, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Rebel Wilson with daughter in Instagram
Photo:

Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

Rebel Wilson is smitten with daughter Royce Lillian!

The actress, 43, shared two new photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram Saturday.

“My baby 😘” Wilson captioned the two images, which show her holding her daughter close.

In the first sweet shot, Wilson looks away from the camera as Royce looks curiously at the lens.

The infant wore a patterned romper, nude hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib with her name appliqued on it in red. Wilson, meanwhile, wore a brown and blue sweater with a white t-shirt underneath and had styled her hair into soft waves.

In the second photo, both mom and daughter gazed intently at the camera. 

Rebel Wilson with baby
Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson/ Instagram


In the comments section, it was revealed that Royce’s bib was a gift from Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks. “#Gorgeous the bib I bought #Royce!!!” she wrote in the comments section, to which Wilson responded with three heart emojis. 

Wilson's Pitch Perfect costars also commented on the sweet photoshoot. “Oh come on 😍” Brittany Snow wrote, while Adam Devine added: “KAUUUUTIE!!!”

Meanwhile, Wilson's fiancée Ramona Agruma — whom she welcomed Royce via surrogate with in November 2022 — added a simple but meaningful reaction to the intimate snaps: two heart emojis.

Wilson first shared a look at Royce's face on Instagram in May, as she celebrated her first Mother's Day with her Instagram followers.

"Happy Mother's Day," Wilson wrote in a caption. "(Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)"

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a first family shot that Wilson shared on Instagram at the time, she and Agruma sat down together with baby Royce sitting right in the middle of them, mid-laughter.

Royce wore a sweet little beanie, a pink cardigan and gray sweats, as her two moms also smiled big while wearing warm colors — including Agruma in a pink cap that read "mama."

The second picture in the post showed Royce standing on her own two feet, with the help of Wilson. The baby was once again smiling in the photo, this time with a polka dot dress on.

