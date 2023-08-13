Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce: 'Cuteness Overload'

The 'Pitch Perfect' star shares 8-month-old Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and her 8-month-old daughter Royce. Photo:

Rebel Wilson/Instagram, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rebel Wilson is loving motherhood!

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, shared an adorable snapshot of her baby daughter Royce Lillian, whom she is raising with fiancée Ramona Agruma, on her Instagram Story Sunday.

In the photo, the 8-month-old smiles and flashes a partially toothless grin as she sits in a wicker basket.

Royce wore a striped orange shirt in the photo, which the Australian actress captioned: “Cuteness overload.”

Rebel Wilson Adorable New Photo of Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson's 8-month-old daughter Royce in a photo the actress shared on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022, and has since given her followers several glimpses of her baby girl on her Instagram account.

The Bridesmaids actress shared the first official look at her daughter's face while celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new mom earlier this year.

"Happy Mother's Day," she wrote alongside the post, a carousel of photos of herself with her adorable daughter and fashion designer fiancée.

Wilson added: “Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?”

Rebel Wilson Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Royce's Face During Caribbean Getaway
Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce's first-ever swim in the ocean. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Earlier this month, Wilson revealed that she is embarking on the “Year of Family" in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE. (Previous years in her life have been dubbed the “Year of Fun,” “Year of Love” and “Year of Health,” per the actress.)

“We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family,” she said of Agruma and baby Royce.

Wilson noted that between her and her fiancée’s love of travel (the couple has visited Aspen, Dubai and the Caribbean already this year), their careers (Agruma is the founder and owner of the sustainable brand Lemon Ve Limon) and the joint effort of raising their daughter, it can be “very challenging” to find time for herself.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson, fiancée Ramona Agruma and daughter Royce. Rebel Wilson/instagram

That being said, the actress said that the best part of her day is when she returns home to Royce after a long day at work.

"I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles,” Wilson told PEOPLE. “I tickle her and I help put her to bed.”

She added of her little one: “She just melts my heart.”

