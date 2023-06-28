Rebel Wilson Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos of Engagement Ring Selection Process at Tiffany & Co.

The actress announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma in February

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 01:06AM EDT
Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.
Photo:

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson is celebrating love!

After announcing her engagement to Ramona Agruma in February, the Pitch Perfect actress, 43, took fans behind-the-scenes of her engagement ring selection process through a series of sweet Instagram Story photos.

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

The social media posts began with a series of snapshots of the couple posing together in matching white blouses with their engagement rings on full display. Wilson stood slightly behind Agruma as she lay her arms around her while she flashed a smile at the camera.

She then inserted clips from her trip to Tiffany & Co. alongside the text, "Back in February when I was choosing our engagement rings." The clips showcased the actress dressed in a black blazer with pink lining as she admired a round-cut diamond and called it "classic."

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson provided a closer look at the diamond by displaying it on her ring finger in front of a table filled with pink macarons, a champagne bottle, a white teapot set, and a large colorful floral display.

After it the ring was elegantly stored in a Tiffany signature blue ring box, she proudly held on to it for another glamorous photo and ended the throwback photos with another look at their engagement at Disneyland.

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson previously shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the ring she chose for the proposal was a classic round cut, 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond ring.

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," she shared. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

In order to propose at Disneyland, Wilson called Disney CEO Bob Iger to get special permission.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," she revealed to Drew Barrymore during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in February.

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic," she added. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

Recalling the big moment as "just beautiful," she shared with Barrymore, 48, that she had to take a moment to take it all in because she had "never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed."

Rebel Wilson and fiance Ramona Agruma selecting engagement rings from Tiffany & Co.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

"So it was such a huge thing in my life, and then we went on this new ride, and I go, 'Hang on, I just have to, like,' and I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes," she added. "And then I go, 'Okay, I'm good. Let's get churros and move on.' "

Wilson and Agruma first went public with their relationship in June 2022. When the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, Wilson shared a selfie of the two together with a caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

In November, they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

