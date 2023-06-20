Rebel Wilson Says She Gained Weight After Becoming a Mom: 'Lack of Sleep and Change in Lifestyle'

The actress spoke about the changes in her life since becoming a first-time mom to daughter Royce in 2022

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 04:27PM EDT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson is opening up about the latest chapter in her life, motherhood, and how it has impacted her wellness journey.

The Senior Year actress, 43, spoke to the Daily Mail and discussed how becoming a first-time mom — to daughter Royce, who was born via surrogate and whom she shares with fiancée Ramona Agruma — has changed her daily life.

"I did gain weight once I had my baby, because although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle," Wilson, who was promoting her dating app, Fluid, told the outlet. "For instance, now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to. I’m just not working out as much, so that has slowed me down."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Rebel Wilson arrives at the world premiere of "The Deb" at Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People on April 22, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Brendon Thorne/Getty

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Didn't Allow Her to Lose Weight: 'I Wanted to Get Healthier'

The Bridesmaids star then shut down recent rumors that her weight loss occurred because she doesn’t eat carbs, doubling down on her commitment to portion control. 

“A lot of people think that I don’t eat carbs, but I do eat carbs," she said. "I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta. I just don’t eat a lot of it."

“When I wasn’t watching my weight, I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did — it was a habit — but now I’m much more careful I will have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly I won’t eat the whole pint at all,” the actress continued. “That’s in my past.”

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson/instagram

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Gets Real About Putting on Weight as She Shares Swimsuit Pic: It 'Doesn't Define You'

The Pitch Perfect alum — who started a “year of health” back in 2020 — told the outlet that she thinks weight gain for many people occurs due to emotional eating, reflecting on how that’s impacted her journey as well.

“The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to get hungry, and they want to eat because that’s how they deal with stress or it’s a habit," she said. “Sometimes it’s hard for me, because I’m an emotional eater. That is my issue: I eat when my emotions run high. I still struggle with that and I still work with that all the time. It's just a process. It’s a journey.”

