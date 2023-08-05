Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After ‘Stunt Accident’ on Set: ‘Not the Way I Wanted to End This Movie'

The actress is currently filming her movie 'Bride Hard' in Savannah, Georgia

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 01:15PM EDT
Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' On Set
Photo:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rebel Wilson ended her latest film with a bang — literally.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, revealed in an expired Instagram Story post that she had been injured and ended up at the hospital following a “stunt accident” on her latest movie, Bride Hard, according to Entertainment Online.

Wilson shared a solemn selfie sporting a bruised nose with some blood. Over the shot, she wrote, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!,” per ET.

She further explained the situation, writing, “3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.”

Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' On Set
Rebel Wilson's Instagram Story discussing her injury, via Entertainment Online.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The actress was reportedly filming scenes for the wedding comedy Bride Hard in Savannah, Georgia, when the incident happened. 

The movie — similar to Viola Davis’ action thriller G20 — was allowed to continue filming despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike after negotiating an interim agreement and because the movie was independently produced. 

It appears that more action scenes could be in Wilson’s future, as she revealed to Variety in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that she had auditioned to play a role in the next James Bond film.

Rebel Wilson attends a party hosted by Rebel Wilson, Unigram, Access Entertainment and Warner Music to celebrate the launch of Rebel's forthcoming film and directorial debut "The Deb" during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rebel Wilson attends a party to celebrate the launch of her forthcoming film and directorial debut "The Deb" during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Dave Benett/Getty 

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” said Wilson, who also explained that the audition came about after she was put in contact with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to "clear some Bond-related jokes" ahead of her hosting gig at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

However, the actress who made her directorial debut with The Deb, did not clarify whether she had actually landed the gig.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Wilson has been splitting her time between filming and motherhood, having welcomed daughter Royce with her fiancée Ramona Agruma via surrogate in November 2022. While appearing on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch in February, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.

Related Articles
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
Will Smith Recalls Steven Spielberg âSent a Helicopterâ to Pitch Original âMen in Blackâ Movie
Will Smith Recalls When Steven Spielberg ‘Sent a Helicopter’ to Pitch Original ‘Men in Black’ Movie
Newlyweds Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, are seen exiting the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Spend Date Night in Santa Monica
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
Keanu Reeves Vacations off the Coast of Italy with His Younger Sister Kim Reeves
Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement.
Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Have Sweet Outing After Engagement Announcement — See the Photos!
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
'Haunted Mansion' Director Reveals How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
'Haunted Mansion' Director on How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
Jeff Bridges, Lloyd Bridges and Beau Bridges 1989 61st Annual Academy Awards - Pressroom
Beau Bridges on What He Learned from Dad Lloyd and Brother Jeff: 'Respect Everyone' (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow Breezy Trousers Tout
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Taking a 'Social Media Break' to 'Work on Being Present'
Amal Clooney; George Clooney; Meryl Streep
Clooneys, Meryl Streep, More Give Millions to SAG-AFTRA Foundation to ‘Alleviate’ ‘Pain’ During Strike
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after enjoying a romantic dinner date for two in Santa Monica on August 1st 2023
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Dine Out at Hollywood Hotspot Giorgio Baldi
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection