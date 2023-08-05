Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After ‘Stunt Accident’ on Set: ‘Not the Way I Wanted to End This Movie'

Rebel Wilson ended her latest film with a bang — literally.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, revealed in an expired Instagram Story post that she had been injured and ended up at the hospital following a “stunt accident” on her latest movie, Bride Hard, according to Entertainment Online.

Wilson shared a solemn selfie sporting a bruised nose with some blood. Over the shot, she wrote, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!,” per ET.

She further explained the situation, writing, “3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.”

The actress was reportedly filming scenes for the wedding comedy Bride Hard in Savannah, Georgia, when the incident happened.

The movie — similar to Viola Davis’ action thriller G20 — was allowed to continue filming despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike after negotiating an interim agreement and because the movie was independently produced.

It appears that more action scenes could be in Wilson’s future, as she revealed to Variety in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that she had auditioned to play a role in the next James Bond film.

Rebel Wilson attends a party to celebrate the launch of her forthcoming film and directorial debut "The Deb" during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. Dave Benett/Getty

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” said Wilson, who also explained that the audition came about after she was put in contact with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to "clear some Bond-related jokes" ahead of her hosting gig at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

However, the actress who made her directorial debut with The Deb, did not clarify whether she had actually landed the gig.

Wilson has been splitting her time between filming and motherhood, having welcomed daughter Royce with her fiancée Ramona Agruma via surrogate in November 2022. While appearing on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch in February, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.