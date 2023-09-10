Rebel Wilson Jokes She and Her Fiancée are 'Starting a Girl Group' While Singing Some George Michael on Instagram

The pair were joined by a friend as they sang a cover of a '90s classic on Wilson's Instagram Story

By
Published on September 10, 2023 03:11PM EDT
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson pose for an image in Dubai. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson may have just found her new calling!

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, showed off those vocals that fans are all too familiar with on her Instagram Story Sunday, as she and fiancée Ramona Agruma sang a cover of a George Michael classic.

In the brief clip posted to her account, Wilson sat alongside her partner, 39, and British music executive Amanda Ghost as they ran through a fresh take on Michael's iconic hit "Freedom '90." With Wilson filming in selfie mode, she panned the camera to both Agruma and Ghost — who handled acoustic guitar duties for the ditty.

"@ghossty & @ramonaagruma and I starting a girl group at midnight x," she wrote in black text over the video clip.

Rebel Wilson Posts Fun Video Singing With Fiancee Ramona Agruma and Friend
Rebel Wilson shares clip of her and Ramona Agruma singing George Michael.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson herself has something of a musical following — with 39,000 monthly Spotify listeners these days thanks to her work on soundtracks for Cats, Isn't It Romantic and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

But for now, any band aspirations may take a backseat to a film career and parenthood, as Wilson and Agruma share 9-month-old daughter Royce Lillian, who the pair welcomed to the world via surrogate last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the last several months, Wilson has updated fans on her many milestones as a new mom — from her first Mother's Day with the baby to an adorable moment where Royce found herself inside of a wicker basket. Just last month, Wilson shared the silly moment to her Instagram Story, as her baby wore a striped orange shirt with the caption "Cuteness overload" written atop the image.

Wilson told PEOPLE in August that she's been focused on what she's calling “Year of Family" — following other years with titles such as “Year of Fun,” “Year of Love” and “Year of Health."

“We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family,” she said of her two leading ladies, adding that it can also be “very challenging” to find a little alone time. “I used to work out six days a week, but now I don't get that time,” she said.

Rebel Wilson Posts Fun Video Singing With Fiancee Ramona Agruma and Friend
Rebel Wilson shares clip of her and Ramona Agruma singing George Michael.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Still, Wilson is enjoying some quality time with her little one in 2023 and explained some of the joys of being a new mom to PEOPLE. "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed," she said. "She just melts my heart.”

As for wedding planning, she and Agruma are still on their way, she explained at the time. The pair celebrated their Disneyland and Valentine’s Day engagement closer to the top of the year.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” Wilson told PEOPLE. “But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

Related Articles
Maddie Ziegler; Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Addresses Possibility of Reconciling with Maddie Ziegler: 'A Lot of Ugly Darkness There'
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Celebrates Friend's Bachelorette Party with Cookies, 'Spiked Lemonade' and 'Game Night'
Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Kids True and Tatum's Names, As Well As Niece Dream
Khloé Kardashian Wears Necklace with Names of Kids True and Tatum — Plus Niece Dream: See the Photo!
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Started Her Candid Podcast to 'Weed Out the Karens' on Social Media (Exclusive)
Kelly Osbourne is seen arriving to Drake's restaurant on August 29, 2023
Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Went a Little Too Far' with Her Postpartum Weight Loss
Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Photos with Fiance Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Europe Trip Where They Got Engaged
Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Vacation Photos with Fiancé Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Their Engagement Trip
Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Do Couples Q&A as He Does Her Make-Up
Millie Bobby Brown's Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup and the Results are Hilarious — Watch
Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2023; Hadrian's Wall
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Story of Stealing Some of Historic Hadrian’s Wall Aged 8
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Lulu, an 11-year-old girl who survived a house fire in Seattle, in which her family was allegedly killed by her father
Girl, 11, Survives House Fire that Killed Family Members — and Was Set by Father of Slain Children
Jessica Alba instagram Hayes kindergarten 09 06 23
Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Son Hayes’ First Day of Kindergarten: ‘My Handsome Boy’
Twins
17 Sets of Twins Are About to Start Kindergarten Together: 'We Always Have Each Other'
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’
Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen Reflects on Her 'Complicated' Choice to Leave 'Gossip Girl': 'It Was Like a Light Bulb Went Off'