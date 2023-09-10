Rebel Wilson Jokes She and Her Fiancée are 'Starting a Girl Group' While Singing Some George Michael on Instagram

Rebel Wilson may have just found her new calling!

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, showed off those vocals that fans are all too familiar with on her Instagram Story Sunday, as she and fiancée Ramona Agruma sang a cover of a George Michael classic.

In the brief clip posted to her account, Wilson sat alongside her partner, 39, and British music executive Amanda Ghost as they ran through a fresh take on Michael's iconic hit "Freedom '90." With Wilson filming in selfie mode, she panned the camera to both Agruma and Ghost — who handled acoustic guitar duties for the ditty.

"@ghossty & @ramonaagruma and I starting a girl group at midnight x," she wrote in black text over the video clip.

Rebel Wilson shares clip of her and Ramona Agruma singing George Michael. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson herself has something of a musical following — with 39,000 monthly Spotify listeners these days thanks to her work on soundtracks for Cats, Isn't It Romantic and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

But for now, any band aspirations may take a backseat to a film career and parenthood, as Wilson and Agruma share 9-month-old daughter Royce Lillian, who the pair welcomed to the world via surrogate last year.

Over the last several months, Wilson has updated fans on her many milestones as a new mom — from her first Mother's Day with the baby to an adorable moment where Royce found herself inside of a wicker basket. Just last month, Wilson shared the silly moment to her Instagram Story, as her baby wore a striped orange shirt with the caption "Cuteness overload" written atop the image.

Wilson told PEOPLE in August that she's been focused on what she's calling “Year of Family" — following other years with titles such as “Year of Fun,” “Year of Love” and “Year of Health."

“We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family,” she said of her two leading ladies, adding that it can also be “very challenging” to find a little alone time. “I used to work out six days a week, but now I don't get that time,” she said.

Still, Wilson is enjoying some quality time with her little one in 2023 and explained some of the joys of being a new mom to PEOPLE. "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed," she said. "She just melts my heart.”

As for wedding planning, she and Agruma are still on their way, she explained at the time. The pair celebrated their Disneyland and Valentine’s Day engagement closer to the top of the year.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” Wilson told PEOPLE. “But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

