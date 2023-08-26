Rebel Wilson is enjoying a nice trip home with her fiancée.

The Sydney, Australia, native has been spending time down under for the last few weeks, and gave followers a glimpse of her holiday on Instagram.

“Wow, winter in Sydney,” Wilson, 43, said behind the camera as she posted a video to her Instagram Story of one of the city’s most famous views --a panoramic shot of an ocean-side pool in Bondi Beach.

There are several saltwater pools across Sydney that lie parallel to the ocean — and are a tourist hotspot for swimming and photo-ops — and Wilson was at the Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club, which Travel & Leisure has called the most photographed pool in the world.

In another post on her Instagram Story, she posed with her fiancée, designer Ramona Agruma. The two both wore sweaters and New York Yankees hats as they enjoyed other scenic ocean views in WIlson’s hometown. Agruma, 39, kissed the Pitch Perfect actress’ cheek in the sweet selfie.

The designer also shared several photos to her own Instagram Story, including a similar video of the breathtaking views from Bondi Beach, where she tagged the location as the famous Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club.

Agruma shared three more photos to her story from the pair’s walk along the water. She wore the same outfit from the kiss on the cheek selfie Wilson posted, a dressed down look with sneakers, jeans and a layered sweater, topped off with a Yankees cap.

The fiancées are in Australia with their daughter, 8-month-old Royce, whom they welcomed via surrogate last year.

Traveling as a family is nothing new for them, as they had visited Aspen, Dubai and the Caribbean already this year, and Wilson told PEOPLE earlier this month of their plan to visit Australia.

She said that after the visit to her birthplace, she’s planning to be a “bit more relaxed” about the projects she takes on. A self-proclaimed “workaholic,” she said she’s keeping her focus on her family this year.

“It’s the ‘Year of Family,’” she said. “We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family.”

Part of her “Year of Family” involves turning her focus onto a new role: bride. The couple got engaged in Disneyland on Valentine’s Day this year. Wilson said that they are working on “compromise” when it comes to wedding planning, as she’s envisioning an elaborate celebration while Agruma wants “the opposite.”

For now, though, they’re starting with the basics.

“Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke,” Wilson said. “But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she's created a guest list.”

For Wilson, finding love with Agruma was a refreshing new experience. She described herself as a “late bloomer” when it came to romantic relationships in a cover story for PEOPLE last year.

Meeting Agruma — “it was set up through a friend,” she revealed — made the waiting worthwhile.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," Wilson continued. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

