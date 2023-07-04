Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma had a magical Fourth of July holiday at Disneyland.

The couple visited the "Happiest Place on Earth" with their friends on Monday, with Wilson, 43, chronicling the day on Instagram. She shared a selfie video with Mickey Mouse and posed with the mascot in his mirror. The Pitch Perfect star and her friends also posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle and wore mouse ears on the Jungle Cruise.

"Happy 4th July! 🎆 Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment," the Australian actress captioned a gallery of photos from the fun day on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma in Disneyland. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Agruma, 39, also shared photos from their Disney trip on Instagram. The Lemon Ve Limon founder shared an Instagram Reel with highlights from the day, including the moment she and Wilson met Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. "Happy July 4th from Minnie and our group," Agruma wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Wilson and Agruma have a shared love of Disney. When Wilson made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022, she wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

In February, the couple got engaged at Disneyland. "We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise," Wilson wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two under a confetti shower in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

Rebel Wilson with Minnie Mouse. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson and Agruma also welcomed their daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," Wilson wrote on Instagram when sharing the news.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson continued. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

The couple kept Royce's face out of the spotlight until Mother's Day, when Wilson shared an adorable photo of the family. Royce wore a big smile on her face as she donned rabbit ears and a pink sweater. "Happy Mother's Day," Wilson captioned the post. "(Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)"

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, and their friends at Disneyland. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson and Agruma were set up through mutual friends, Wilson told PEOPLE in May 2022, although she did not reveal who her newfound love was at the time. They spoke on the phone "for weeks" before meeting.

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," the Senior Year star explained. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."