Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match

“What an INCREDIBLE WIN!!! Absolutely STUNNING ladies!!" Wilson wrote on Instagram Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Updated on August 12, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Photo:

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson kicked off her weekend with a win for her home country.

The Sydney-born actress, 43, cheered on the Australian Women’s National Soccer Team during their match against France in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

“What an INCREDIBLE WIN!!! 🇦🇺 Absolutely STUNNING ladies!! 💚💛 @matildas @fifawomensworldcup,” Wilson wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her smiling with a friend while wearing a team scarf.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson documented her time rooting for the team throughout the day, writing over a photo of a green and yellow onesie for her 8-month-old daughter Royce on her Instagram Story, “Ready for the game tonight @matildas 🇦🇺.”

The Pitch Perfect star uploaded a video featuring plushies of all the women’s national soccer teams’ mascots, asking, “Who’s gonna win their World Cup match today?”

She then lifted up Australia's mascot, Tazuni the blue-haired penguin, to answer her own question. “Australia!” she said with a strained voice while shaking the stuffed animal. “Yes. Let’s go. I’m loving World Cup.”

Wilson continued to share her excitement by posting a selfie with friends all decked out in team scarves and big smiles.

PHOTO:

Rebel Wilson/Instagram
PHOTO:

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The actress shared more videos of her crew supporting -- and eventually celebrating -- the Matildas while watching the game at an outdoor stadium viewing throughout the day and into the night.

After the Australian team’s victory, Wilson visited the trophy in its glass case, showing it up close in a video, as well as posing alongside it in a photo with a friend.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

To cap it all off, she posted a snapshot of Soccer Barbie in her box, which also features an image of American soccer star Mia Hamm.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

When Wilson is not cheering on her home country’s winning soccer team, she is busy raising her daughter Royce and planning a wedding to fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her upcoming nuptials, Wilson said the couple will have to “compromise” when it comes to their big day since she is envisioning an elaborate celebration while her fiancée wants “the opposite.”

In the meantime, Wilson is enjoying her time as a mom, telling PEOPLE that the best part of her day is coming home to her daughter after working. "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed. She just melts my heart,” she said.

