Rebecca Romijn Details Why She Didn’t Speak Out About #MeToo Allegations Against 2 'X-Men' Filmmakers

"I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with — and both of them already got theirs. One of them being Brett Ratner," the actress said

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Published on July 6, 2023 09:12AM EDT
Rebecca Romijn attends the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"
Rebecca Romijn attends the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". Photo:

Hatnim Lee/WireImage

Rebecca Romijn is detailing why she hadn't previously spoken out about misconduct allegations against two of her X-Men film directors.

In a new interview with The Independent on Wednesday, the actress, 50, spoke about Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner, who were both accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate on set behavior.

Singer, 57, who directed Romijn in X-Men, X2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past, was accused in 2019 of sexual assault by numerous men and alleged to have been unprofessional on set. Ratner, 54, who helmed X-Men: The Last Stand, was accused in 2017 of sexually harassing Olivia Munn, Elliot Page and Natasha Henstridge and acting negatively toward them on set. Both Singer and Ratner denied the allegations made against them.

When asked about why she hasn't spoken out about the allegations — as many of her X-Men costars have in the past — Romijn told the publication she didn’t feel as though she needed “to say anything else.”

Rebecca Romijn on the red carpet and in "X-Men".

Dave Benett/WireImage; Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with — and both of them already got theirs. One of them being Brett Ratner," she explained. "... I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs. I’m not gonna ... I don’t need to say anything else."

Continuing her conversation with the outlet, Romijn said that Singer has “had his fair share of stuff” in the years since the allegations against him were made. The director — who has never faced criminal charges — denied the sexual assault allegations made against him in lengthy 2019 report by The Atlantic and described the article as a "homophobic smear piece" in a subsequent statement to Deadline.

Calling him "a fantastic filmmaker," the mother of two said, "It was amazing watching him work," but noted, "You have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things."

"I know that the other cast confronted him about things. But I was not a part of that. I wasn’t there for it, so I can’t really speak to it," Romijn continued.

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique X-Men 2
Rebecca Romijn as Mystique 'X-Men 2'.

Marvel Comics/ 20th Century Fox

Detailing how "there was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it," the actress said Singer "sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker."

And though she expressed that she doesn't "want to throw anyone under the bus," Romijn said her one exception was Ratner. “I was not happy working with him,” she said. “But he’s been canceled."

Neither Ratner or Singer have responded to the comments made in Romijn's interview with The Independent.

