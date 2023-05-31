Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Pose with Twin Daughters in Memorial Day Family Photo

Rebecca Romijn is sharing a peek into her family's Memorial Day weekend.

The Star Trek actress, 50, posted a photo to her Instagram on Monday that featured her husband Jerry O'Connell, 49, and their 13-year-old twin daughters Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose.

In the photo, Romijn poses with her mini-me Dolly while O'Connell poses with his lookalike daughter, Charlie. Dolly wears a gray sweatshirt and has her arms around mom Romijn, who wears a light blue T-shirt. O'Connell opted for a jean jacket and white T-shirt and has one arm around Charlie, who wears a light gray zip-up hoodie.

"Happy Memorial Day #dinnerdates," Romijn captioned the photo.

Last year, Romijn revealed that her daughters are becoming Trekkies. Speaking with PEOPLE at the annual Star Trek Day event in Los Angeles, the actress revealed that her two daughters have found their own reason to get into Star Trek.

"They're down with it ever since they found out Paul Wesley is a part of it," Romijn admitted.

"They were like, 'Did you say Paul Wesley? Oh, we're on board. We are 100% on board,' " she continued. "And now I've been indoctrinating a lot of 11-year-old girls."

Romijn went on to share some of the questions she's been fielding from her teen daughters' friends. "All these 11-year-old girls are coming out of the woodwork going, 'Is Paul Wesley a part of your team now?' "

In August 2021, Romijn shared a photo of the girls posing outside their home before their first day of middle school.

Both twins had their face masks pulled down for the picture, which the mom of two noted in the caption of her post.

"Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch," she wrote.

