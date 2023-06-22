Rebecca Ferguson’s Red Carpet Gown Was Hiding the Most Unexpected — and Comfy! — Piece of Clothing

Commanding a red carpet premiere in comfort is not an impossible feat for Rebecca Ferguson.

The Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star, 39, arrived at her film’s red carpet on Monday in Rome dressed to the nines. She also dressed for comfort.

For her appearance, the award-winning actress decided to wear a black velvet Giorgio Armani velvet gown featuring an elegant scoop neck, knotted shoulder straps and side pockets. She teamed the design with a gold necklace and bracelets as well as a burgundy lipstick.

She decided to keep it extra real, though, by inconspicuously styling the high-end number with causal pair of leggings.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In a clip filmed by actor Mirko Cannella and later re-shared to Ferguson’s Instagram, she reacts to someone calling her “stunning” by lifting up the hem of her dress to reveal a pair of speckled gray tights rolled up to a quarter length. In doing so, Ferguson also showed off the sandal heels worn with her pants and gown.

She then proceeds to do a little shoulder shimmy as if nothing happened.

“Comfort >,” Ferguson captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film in the action-packed franchise also stars Tom Cruise, the series’ original mission-fueled agent.

Ferguson told PEOPLE that meeting with the Oscar winner, 60, had her filled with nerves, but that feeling subsided when she actually sat down and chatted with the man himself.

"I thought I was going to sit down and breathe into a paper bag or something, but bam! There [Cruise] was in front of me," she said. "He's just a man who loves doing what he does,” she added.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

It’s no surprise that Ferguson decided to then follow in the actor’s footsteps in the stunt department. “I thought, I just want to try and see if I can push through this boundary of fear," she told PEOPLE in July 2015 on how she gained the confidence to act out her own daring moves.

Before filming, the actress underwent a month of intense training to prepare her body for the high-action fight sequences. But perhaps her greatest accomplishment was overcoming her fear of heights. "I had vertigo, and I did a 120-foot free fall," she said. "I'm still patting myself on the shoulder for that one."