Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Enjoy Italian Vacation Together: 'Too Much Fun'

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are on a romantic getaway.

The country music star, 68, recently shared photos of herself and the actor, 66, on vacation in Italy.

On Thursday, the former Reba star posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her and her boyfriend as they were cozying up on a boat in a stunning Italian locale. The two were all smiles and looking casual in sunglasses and baseball caps in the pic — with Linn wearing merch from Young Sheldon, the show he currently stars on.

“#toomuchfun in Italy!” the singer captioned the post of the happy couple.

In addition to their scenic boating outing, the hitmaker and former CSI: Miami actor also learned about some of the European destination’s history.

McEntire also shared a photo of herself on Instagram of her visit to the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa. The mentor on The Voice looked thrilled in front of a collection of vintage trains and captioned the shot, “Had a great day in Naples visiting the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa!”

The “Can't Even Get the Blues” singer and the TV star have been in a romantic relationship since 2020. They first met back in 1991 while making the Kenny Rogers movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, but later reconnected when McEntire was mourning the death of her mother in 2020.

Since they started dating and became “inseparable,” they’ve shared sweet insights into their relationship on social media, from photos of each other kicking back together to spending time on the farm. Linn even joined her on the ABC drama Big Sky in 2022 to play her onscreen husband.

The pair has also spoken out about how much they mean to one another. The country artist told PEOPLE that Linn was "the love of [her] life" in a 2022 interview.

She said, “To play husband and wife, it's natural for us. Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we're not wasting anybody's time. We're professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we're ready. We're not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set.”

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in an adorable way. She spoke about their romantic rendevouz while filling in on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“Well, my nickname being tater tot, and his being sugar tot, we love Sonic tater tots. They're wonderful. And to go in there and get a #1 cheeseburger with everything on it and tater tots, man that's a great Valentine's dinner," McEntire said. "We loved it. We sat right there in the car and ate it.”

She added, "I'm telling you, he's a great guy to be in love with."