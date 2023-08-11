'RHOSLC' Trailer: Mary Returns, Heather Drops a 'Grenade' and the New Wife Has Eyes on Lisa and Meredith's Men

The wait is over for fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

The ladies of the hit Bravo series are moving on without Jen Shah, who is serving her five-year prison sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing scheme. At the beginning of the trailer for season 4, Heather Gay declares, "For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear ... and it's time to end it.”

However, there is no shortage of drama with the return of Mary Cosby, who left the reality series ahead of season 3. She says, “Here I am, somebody rescue me.”

It should come as no surprise that Mary — she of season 1's "hospital smell" debacle — isn’t holding back this season. When she walks into Meredith Marks’ store, she immediately announces, "Somebody farted!” She also isn’t afraid to be brutally honest when Heather asks, "Do you think I look inbred?" and she responds, "I do."

Mary Cosby on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Chad Kirkland/Bravo/Getty

Heather also has a jump scare when she gets in her car to find a person dressed in a bunny costume in the backseat. “Holy s---!” she shrieks.

Later in the clip, the Bad Mormon author confronts her costar Lisa Barlow about her son Jack’s mission trip, telling her, “The doctrine is problematic.”

“I don’t want to talk about Jack’s mission,” Lisa responds. “I get so emotional, ‘cause I’m like, it’s such a big deal.”

The Vida tequila mogul also later notes to some of the other women that “Heather likes to drop the grenade and run."

Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas. Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

The trailer also introduces new Housewife Monica Garcia, a single mother of four who quickly enters the fray by telling Barlow and Marks that she would “f---” their husbands.

She shares a bit of her backstory, explaining, “I was married in the temple. Then, I was excommunicated.”

Whitney Rose is candidly opening up about the state of her marriage as well. "It was our anniversary, I just asked, 'Do you still wanna do this?'" she says. "[Justin] was like, 'Do you?' I was like, 'I don't know.'"

She later emotionally tells her husband, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me."

Whitney Rose. Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

And in season 4, Angie Katsanevas upgrades from a Friend of the franchise to a full-time Housewife.

Naturally, she's got drama of her own as she tells her husband that she stood up “for our marriage and for our family unit” but he insists, “You know the lector is going to hear about this.”



Lisa and Meredith are still fighting after Lisa was caught trashing her friend in a hot mic moment, "Do you want me to go there with the husband?" Meredith asks, adding, "I can go there. Don't f--- with me!"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

