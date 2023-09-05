Meet the Cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4

The remaining season 1 originals are rejoined by Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas, who has been upgraded from Friend to full-time cast member. Plus, brand new Housewife Monica Garcia promises to shake things up with the Salt Lake City crew, as fans saw in the season 4 trailer .

01 of 07 Lisa Barlow Lisa Barlow. Chad Kirkland/Bravo via Getty Barlow is sure to ride an emotional rollercoaster on season 4. The trailer gives a glimpse of brief confrontations between the Vida Tequila founder and her costars. When Heather Gay calls the Mormon doctrine "problematic," Barlow, whose son Jack is serving as a Mormon missionary, shuts down further conversation. “I don’t want to talk about Jack’s mission,” Barlow sobs. “I get so emotional, ‘cause I’m like, it’s such a big deal.” The season 4 sneak peek also features a fiery moment between Barlow and Meredith Marks, who have been feuding since Barlow was caught trashing her friend in a hot mic moment. "Do you want me to go there with the husband? I can go there," Marks tells Barlow in a heated moment from the trailer, adding, "Don't f--- with me!"

02 of 07 Mary Cosby Mary Cosby. Chad Kirkland/Bravo/Getty After skipping the season 2 reunion and, subsequently, departing the series before season 3, Mary Cosby is back. She appears as a Friend of the group this time around, but that doesn't mean she's worthy of any less camera time. In RHOSLC's season 4 trailer, viewers got a sneak peek at Cosby's brutal honest when Heather Gay asked, "Do you think I look inbred?" and she bluntly responded, "I do."

03 of 07 Heather Gay Heather Gay. Chad Kirkland/Bravo On the last installment of RHOSLC, the Bad Mormon author watched her former BFF Jen Shah plead guilty to fraud. In the season 4 trailer, Gay appears ready to rebuild: "For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear," she says in a voiceover. "And it's time to end it.” That said, Gay still seems to be caught in the middle of several explosive encounters with her fellow Housewives. At one point, the women appear to be fighting while attending a pirate-themed dinner. When new Housewife Monica Garcia tells the Beauty Lab + Laser spa founder that she's "out of control," Gay storms off. The season 1 original found herself at the center of conversation in season 3 and during the reunion due to her mysterious black eye. She has remained unable to explain how she ended up with the shiner, claiming not to remember anything from the night before it appeared.



04 of 07 Meredith Marks Meredith Marks. Chad Kirkland/Bravo Tensions have been high since Marks overheard Lisa Barlow's expletive-filled hot-mic rant. The friends of 10 years have yet to resolve their conflicts, but this season could bring a light at the end of the tunnel. In an interview with Pride, Marks said the two are "definitely in a better place than we were last season." She added, "You have to watch and see our journey." She also teased some "volatile and wild" action to come in the new episodes. "There's no lack of energy. I wasn't starting things, let me put it that way. I would engage if I needed to... in response," she told the outlet just a few days before the season 4 premiere. "Sometimes I reacted rather than responded, which is not great, but c'est la vie... I'm human."



05 of 07 Whitney Rose Whitney Rose. Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty In the season 4 trailer, the Wild Rose Beauty founder opens up about the troubled state of her marriage to her husband Justin Rose. In one clip, Rose's voice trembles with emotion as she tells him, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me."

06 of 07 Angie Katsanevas Angie Katsanevas. Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Katsanevas first appeared on the franchise as a guest in season 2 and a Friend of the Housewives in season 3. This time, she's been upgraded to a full-time cast member. Viewers saw a preview of trouble in her personal life when she confronts her husband, saying, "I stood up for our marriage and for our family unit." She responds with a shocked and hurt expression when he replies, "You know the lector is going to hear about this.”

