'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels (Exclusive)

PEOPLE confirmed in October 2022 that Monique and Chris Samuels had split after 10 years of marriage

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 02:29PM EDT
Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels
Photo:

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Monique Samuels has filed to legally end her marriage to Chris Samuels.

The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 45. Though Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.

The former couple's divorce has yet to be finalized. However, Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing for Wednesday.

PEOPLE has reached out to Monique and Chris for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed in October 2022 that Monique and Chris had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The former couple — who wed in 2012 — share three children: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani.

They haven't appeared on each other's respective Instagram grids since December 2022. Neither party posted anything to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary on March 3 as well as on Mother's Day or Father's Day. Additionally, Chris has unfollowed Monique and her company, Not for Lazy Moms, on Instagram.

Monique and Chris's marital issues were apparent during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C., airing earlier in 2022.

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Monique Samuels
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on," The Real Housewives of Potomac alum said in a lengthy YouTube video as Chris was beside her, per Us Weekly.

"It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'" she continued. "So what y'all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help."

And while she also confirmed that the pair were doing therapy solo to work "on their personal issues," Monique insisted that they "aren’t getting a divorce" and are "absolutely not" going their separate ways.

Related Articles
monique-samuels-2.jpg
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBMRdlPcey/
Victor Webster Files for Divorce from Wife Shantel VanSanten After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage
Social Compassion In Legislation Hosts "Sunset On Sunset" Event Honoring Animal-Rights Pioneers
Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille to Divorce Michael Sterling Following 4 Years of Marriage: 'One of the Hardest Decisions'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Why Gizelle Bryant Didn't Bring Up Those Juan Dixon Cheating Rumors on 'RHOP' : 'I Forgot About It'
RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'
'RHONJ' 's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'
RHOP Star Karen Huger Shows Off Bikini Body During Belize Getaway: ‘Sun and Fun!’
'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Shows Off Bikini Body During Belize Getaway: 'Sun and Fun!'
Michael Darby Sues Candiace Dillard Bassett
'RHOP' 's Michael Darby Sues Candiace-Dillard Bassett for $2 Million Over 'Insulting' Oral Sex Allegations
Head coach Juan Dixon of the Coppin State Eagles reacts during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on December 30, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Coppin State Parts Ways with Coach Juan Dixon — Husband of 'RHOP' 's Robyn — amid Team Scandal
RHOA Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Split
Drew Sidora Claims Husband Is a 'Serial Cheater,' Caused Mental Abuse in Amended Divorce Filing
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale
Michael and Ashley
Ashley Darby Says She Can't Get Alimony in Michael Darby Divorce: 'It Didn't Work Out in My Favor'