'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels (Exclusive)

Monique Samuels has filed to legally end her marriage to Chris Samuels.

The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 45. Though Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.

The former couple's divorce has yet to be finalized. However, Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing for Wednesday.

PEOPLE has reached out to Monique and Chris for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed in October 2022 that Monique and Chris had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The former couple — who wed in 2012 — share three children: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani.

They haven't appeared on each other's respective Instagram grids since December 2022. Neither party posted anything to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary on March 3 as well as on Mother's Day or Father's Day. Additionally, Chris has unfollowed Monique and her company, Not for Lazy Moms, on Instagram.

Monique and Chris's marital issues were apparent during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C., airing earlier in 2022.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on," The Real Housewives of Potomac alum said in a lengthy YouTube video as Chris was beside her, per Us Weekly.

"It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'" she continued. "So what y'all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help."

And while she also confirmed that the pair were doing therapy solo to work "on their personal issues," Monique insisted that they "aren’t getting a divorce" and are "absolutely not" going their separate ways.

