Watch Vicki Gunvalson Return to 'RHOC' to 'Whoop It Up' with Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms Beador (Exclusive)

Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County will see the return of a familiar face: Vicki Gunvalson!

The "O.G. of the O.C." is back on the show that made her a household name, reuniting with longtime friends and Housewives Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms Beador in a highly anticipated season 17 guest appearance.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of their get-together, which fittingly takes place over some tequila shots.

That's what first helped bond this unbreakable trio, back in season 10 when Gunvalson, 61, Judge, 55, and Storms Beador, 59, had a drunken night in Tahiti. By season 13, they had dubbed themselves "The Tres Amigas" as they partied together.

But the fun was short-lived, with Gunvalson leaving RHOC at the end of that season after 13 years on the show.

The insurance agent returned as a Friend of the franchise the next year, when more Tres Amigas shenanigans ensued, but that season wound up ended with Judge's firing, and the former CUT Fitness owner was off the series for two years before making her grand return this season.

Shannon Storms Beador and Vicki Gunvalson on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'. Bravo

Now, with Gunvalson's reappearance, one of RHOC's most beloved friendships is back on screen — and the Coto Insurance owner certainly seems grateful.

"Lord, thank you for bringing us together again. I miss my friends," she says in the clip, joining hands for a prayer with Judge and Storms Beador, before repeating her signature phrase. "Let's learn how to whoop it up again!"

That prompts a laugh from Judge. "I love that you're telling Jesus that we need to whoop it up," she says. "That is amazing."

"He understands who I am!" Gunvalson says, as Judge affirms, "Praise the Lord, praise the Lord!"

Tamra Judge on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'. Bravo

From there, the Housewives keep the tequila coming. "I'm not going to lie, I don't take that many shots, except when I'm around these two girls," Storms Beador laughs.

Of course, the drinks inspire some candid conversations. "I wear crotch-less panties, I wear thigh-highs — whatever it takes," Gunvalson says at one point, seemingly out of nowhere. "'Cause I'm getting older!"



But it's not long before the chat turns to Judge and Storms Beador's current castmates, with Judge asking Gunvalson if she still talks to Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter or Heather Dubrow. "I don't talk to Emily and Gina, they're not in my wheelhouse," Gunvalson says. "I saw Heather a year ago, and she was a little standoffish."

Fans will have to tune in to see what happens from there. It likely won't be the only time Gunvalson is back this season (earlier previews have shown her in other episodes too).

She, Judge and Storms Beador have also been taking their "Tres Amigas" fun on stage as well. Back in June, they performed to a sold-out crowd at the Irvine Improv — and they've hinted that the act might be going on the road soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

