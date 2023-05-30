Entertainment TV Watch Tamra Judge's Brash, Expletive-Filled Return to 'RHOC': 'Careful What You Wish for' (Exclusive) The new season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' premieres June 7 on Bravo By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on May 30, 2023 12:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Tamra Judge is bringing the drama when she returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County. In PEOPLE's exclusive debut of the upcoming 17th season opener for the hit Bravo series, the returning Housewife — who was admittedly fired the show ahead of season 15 in January 2020 — roars back into action. And suffice it to say, her former costars Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, plus new Housewife Jennifer Pedranti, are wary. “Tamra talks a lot of s--- about her friends and that makes her a little dangerous,” says Gina, 39, before adding, “Tamra is no bulls---.” Notes Emily, 47: "And that makes her a little dangerous." Tamra Judge Returns in 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer: 'I'm Back, Bitches' Andrew Eccles/Bravo In footage from a previous season, Emily told Tamra, 55: “I feel like you don’t like me. You always have something against me.” Cue Tamra’s infamous dig against Emily: “She gets pissed, and she goes like Shrek — like an ogre.” Elsewhere, we’re reminded that Tamra once said Heather, 54, needed to “pull the stick out of her ass because it’s really lodged in her throat.” Vicki Gunvalson Says She Cried When She Heard Tamra Judge Was Returning to 'RHOC' : 'I Have FOMO' Despite all the drama with the other women, Tamra also affirms in the opener that she has "a lot of good memories” from her past on the show. The flashback then shows the moment her now-husband Eddie Judge, 50, proposed and footage of the pair sharing a kiss after tying the knot in front of friends and family. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 'RHOC' 's Tamra Judge Opens Up About Nearly 10-Year Marriage to Husband Eddie: 'He Doesn't Bug Me Yet' That said, as the Housewives settle into a new season — and rehash old resentments — Shannon, 59, can’t help but wonder: “Can Tamra change? Hopefully.“ As a singer in background croons, “Careful what you wish for...” Shannon’s former declarations of love and friendship don’t seem to be hold much weigh for Tamra in preview footage from the upcoming season. “You can say whatever you want, Shannon,” says Tamra. “You’re a f---ing liar and you’re a drunk.” “I don’t miss this,” admits Shannon, 59. The drama-filled clip concludes with Judge dramatically dropping a cocktail glass as she calls Heather as “a fake friend.” Gina gets the last word, calling out Tamra very plainly: “This is your thing. You are a dick.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.