Watch Tamra Judge's Brash, Expletive-Filled Return to 'RHOC': 'Careful What You Wish for' (Exclusive)

Tamra Judge is bringing the drama when she returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In PEOPLE's exclusive debut of the upcoming 17th season opener for the hit Bravo series, the returning Housewife — who was admittedly fired the show ahead of season 15 in January 2020 — roars back into action. And suffice it to say, her former costars Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, plus new Housewife Jennifer Pedranti, are wary.

“Tamra talks a lot of s--- about her friends and that makes her a little dangerous,” says Gina, 39, before adding, “Tamra is no bulls---.”

Notes Emily, 47: "And that makes her a little dangerous."



Andrew Eccles/Bravo

In footage from a previous season, Emily told Tamra, 55: “I feel like you don’t like me. You always have something against me.”



Cue Tamra’s infamous dig against Emily: “She gets pissed, and she goes like Shrek — like an ogre.”

Elsewhere, we’re reminded that Tamra once said Heather, 54, needed to “pull the stick out of her ass because it’s really lodged in her throat.”

Despite all the drama with the other women, Tamra also affirms in the opener that she has "a lot of good memories” from her past on the show.

The flashback then shows the moment her now-husband Eddie Judge, 50, proposed and footage of the pair sharing a kiss after tying the knot in front of friends and family.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



That said, as the Housewives settle into a new season — and rehash old resentments — Shannon, 59, can’t help but wonder: “Can Tamra change? Hopefully.“

As a singer in background croons, “Careful what you wish for...” Shannon’s former declarations of love and friendship don’t seem to be hold much weigh for Tamra in preview footage from the upcoming season.

“You can say whatever you want, Shannon,” says Tamra. “You’re a f---ing liar and you’re a drunk.”

“I don’t miss this,” admits Shannon, 59.

The drama-filled clip concludes with Judge dramatically dropping a cocktail glass as she calls Heather as “a fake friend.”

Gina gets the last word, calling out Tamra very plainly: “This is your thing. You are a dick.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

