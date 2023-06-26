'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors: 'You Don't Know Me'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson was quick to respond to commenters on her Instagram page who claimed the reality star’s slimmed-down figure was the result of using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

After Simpson, 47, posted a photo with her sons Luke and Keller — in which she's clad in a tight black Lspace bodysuit with side cutouts — commenters referenced the controversial weight-loss drug.

“How’s that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?” one person wrote. They also commented, “Just sad rhag [sic] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before.”



The comment seems to refer to the hotly-debated “ozempic rebound,” which some doctors have said can result in “devastating” weight gain once a patient stops taking the drug.

Simpson was quick to reply, “You don’t know me and nothing will 'revert back' bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting.”

The RHOC star also responded to another commenter, who wrote, “Which diet pill did you use?! We all know now that's the Hollywood secret! Ozempic & what else works?! Cause it's NOT all diet & exercise.. takes a good 6mo to a year or more to see results like that from diet and exercise not 2 months, stepping out with a while new body... duh!!!”

“It hasn’t been two months. We stopped filming in November of 2022,” Simpson wrote.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The reality star has been upfront about her fitness journey, sharing transformation photos in the past and proclaiming, “I worked my butt off to get here and Im so proud of how far Ive come and continue to go!"



Simpson has also openly talked about plastic surgery, sharing before-and-after photos of a facelift procedure she said she underwent after "I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline."



Still, she’s not the only celebrity to be accused of taking the of-the-moment drug for weight loss. Cast members from the Real Housewives franchise are especially under fire from fans of the series, prompting Bravo's Andy Cohen to joke that The Real Housewives of Ozempic is "already airing."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently denied using the treatment, saying ​​"I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday," Richards explained in the comments of a bikini photo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania admitted to taking the drug, saying, "I got on the bandwagon."

