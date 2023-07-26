RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears

"I don't know that Heather was coming from a place of concern, I feel like Heather was coming from a place of gossip," Tamra Judge said of the gossip surrounding Shannon Storms Beador's relationship

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on July 26, 2023 09:00PM EDT
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/GettyCharles Sykes/Bravo via GettyCharles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

New bombshells were dropped and life lines were thrown on Wednesday’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In this week's episode of the Bravo series, drama between newcomer Jenn Pedranti and Tamra Judge reached new heights when Tamra brought her friend Heather Amin into the mix to confirm her claims about Jenn’s relationship with Ryan Boyajian

Following their explosive confrontation during Heather Dubrow’s Nobu dinner, Jenn met up with Taylor Armstrong and Shannon Storms Beador to rehash the events of the group’s last gathering. The 46-year-old yoga instructor admitted she didn’t understand how it went “so south” with Tamra. 

Jennifer Pedranti attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center
Jennifer Pedranti.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jenn revealed she “assumed” that Tamra’s friend Heather was feeding her “drama” about her relationship and didn’t trust her intentions due to Heather’s former friendship with Ryan. She shared that she believed she was dropping information that would make her “head spin” because Heather “thought she would end up with Ryan.”

“I think Heather was in love with Ryan,” Jenn admitted to the cameras. “There’s no other reason a woman would be that concerned with another relationship.”

She told Taylor and Shannon that she ended up sending a long text to Heather following her altercation with Tamra at Nobu. In another scene, Tamra shared it with Heather Dubrow during a shopping trip and described the message as “a threat.”

“I’m sure from a personal and professional standpoint you would not want any of us sharing your personal info,” read a short excerpt from the long message.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti
Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti.

Jesse Grant/Bravo via Getty

Feeling “over” the drama, Tamra revealed she decided to invite Heather to Emily Simpson’s pool party so she could set the record straight with her former friend. 

Despite her apologies during last week’s episode, Heather needed to give out a few more. 

Tamra and Emily went out for drinks when they discussed the “concerning” piece of gossip they heard about Shannon’s relationship with John from the 54-year-old actress. 

“I don’t know that Heather was coming from a place of concern,” Tamra admitted to the cameras. “I feel like Heather was coming from a place of gossip."

Claiming that they have to “tread lightly” in order not to “upset” Shannon, Tamra continued in her confessional and admitted that she didn’t feel that Heather was “a good friend.”

tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge.

Later at Emily’s pool party, Jenn anxiously waited for Tamra’s arrival. She told the ladies that she felt that there was "something personal" between the fitness instructor’s involvement in her relationship while Gina Kirschenheiter agreed that Tamra wanted her to “pay for something.”

“My stomach is in my throat,” Jenn said in a confessional interview. “What’s it gonna be? Like another attack on Jenn? A feeding frenzy about Ryan?”

Tamra finally made her appearance with her surprise guest. When Jenn spotted her former friend Heather, she asked for someone to throw her a “life line” before the duo awkwardly said hello and had a private conversation.

During their chat, Heather feigned innocence and told Jenn she was “assuming that all the information is coming from me,” which prompted Jenn to question who was being honest between her and Tamra. 

Tamra Judge, Heather Amin.

Heather admitted that she had “never had a relationship” with Ryan “like that” and said it was “upsetting” to receive an unwarranted nude photo, though Jenn doubled down on claims that the send was accidental. 

“You play this dumb role,” Heather said, not buying her explanation. “You play dumb, Jenn.”

Jenn continued as Tamra and Emily joined the heated conversation, “I’m done with your involvement in Ryan and I’s lives. You can judge it, you can critique it. You can think whatever you want.”

Not convinced with her version of events, Heather asked Jenn to be “honest” about what’s gone on in her relationship with Ryan and claimed that the two weren’t “on a break” when he stepped out with another woman. 

The crowd later dispersed and left Tamra and Jenn to have a heart-to-heart about their rocky friendship. While Tamra apologized for throwing a napkin in her face, Jenn admitted that she and Ryan had taken time apart when he was with “other people” — unbeknownst to her at the time. 

Despite Tamra’s offer to “make things better,” Jenn said later in a confessional that her apologies were “a cycle that keeps repeating itself.”

"Shame on you if you hurt me once, shame on me if I keep letting you do this." she added, before leaving the party early due to her inability to “fake it” and keep up appearances.  

Watch Vicki Gunvalson Return to 'RHOC' to 'Whoop It Up' with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador.

Bravo

Elsewhere in the episode, the Tres Amigas reunited when Vicki Gunvalson made her return to RHOC to joined Tamra and Shannon for lunch.

Over a round of margaritas and several shots of tequila, the trio talked about their relationships with Heather. When Shannon claimed the mom of three had “evolved,” Tamra told her otherwise with pursed lips and a straight expression on her face. 

Getting the hint, she asked Tamra to keep silent about her relationship before getting up from the table to confront producers sitting across the restaurant. 

“I am not going to air a relationship,” Shannon said, pleading with producers to keep matters private. “That’s going to destroy us … so if they’re going to start talking about my relationship, that’s not OK.”

“I’m done. This is going to destroy everything, we’re done! My relationship is over if this is on the air,” she continued with a sweeping gesture as a ominous “To Be Continued” flashed on screen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

