'RHOC': Shannon Is Put on Blast for 'Jekyll and Hyde' Swings, Dropping Bombs to Hide Her Issues with John

Shannon Storms Beador's list of allies continued to shrink on the latest Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Wednesday’s episode, the 59-year-old Bravo star was left with empty seats for her taco party after blowing up on her cast members Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Shannon felt the fallout from her explosive confrontation last week, when she accused the trio of spreading rumors about her relationship with boyfriend John Janssen.

In order to clear the air and explain why she wouldn’t be attending her event, Heather met with Shannon to apologize for how the situation went down.

“I am sorry that you're upset,” she began. “I texted you because I didn't want this to fester for days. And I wanted to talk to you but I don't like how people are trying to say that I'm spreading your information, which I'm not and I've never, ever initiated a conversation about your relationship ever.”

“I am not spreading your information and specific details that you have told me are in the vault,” she continued — until Shannon interrupted and claimed that Heather was “alluding that they are these horrible, horrible things.”

When Shannon noted that she shared “normal relationship issues” about “spending time together” and “blended family kids,” Heather implied there had “been other things” but wasn’t “going to go there.”

The former That's Life actress defended herself and claimed that Shannon was “pointing your finger at me” and giving her sole blame. She implied that the mom of three often gets candid with her friends and spills secrets when she’s had too much to drink.

In a series of confessionals, Heather alleged that “Shannon drinks and at night when she said she calls a plethora of people.” Gina added, “She drinks the truth serum, and it brings out the truth — and the next morning she has no memory of it.”

Emily, on the other hand, suggested Shannon get a Breathalyzer attached to her phone so she wouldn’t drunkenly call her friends to spill.



Shannon then claimed John was a “private person,” but Heather shot that down.

“He's not a private person. Stop it,” she said. “You can keep saying that, but then you tell us other things that lead us to other conclusions.”

In a confessional interview, she continued the thought: “Shannon's told me and other people that John loves being in the limelight. It's a lot of the reason he's with her.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Emily also attempted to make peace with Shannon with a FaceTime call. She began with an apology, assuring Shannon how much she cared about her before admitting their confrontation the week before had made her upset.

Unfortunately, the conversation inevitably escalated when Shannon insisted she bring any concerns about her relationship to her privately. This irritated Emily, who told her: “You share a bunch of bulls--- to everyone off camera, and then you don't want to take any accountability for it.”

Emily continued, “I have arguments with Shane all the time, but I also talk about it. That’s the difference.”

She added, “You are two different people Shannon. You're Jekyll and Hyde and I'm tired of it!” Before handing up, Emily told Shannon she wouldn’t attend her party.

At Shannon’s taco fiesta, she thanked Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge and Jenn Pedranti for attending her party with their significant others.

When Jenn brought up Gina’s problems with Shannon “poking around” in her own relationship, Shannon — who was several tequila shots in — began making big claims about her nearly losing custody of her kids after her DUI in 2019.



Jenn didn’t approve of Shannon casually bringing up such matters at the dinner table and later told Gina that her children had been a topic of discussion.

“That is f---ing absurd,” Gina said. “There is absolutely zero scenario where my children were going to be taken by CPS, and if she opens f---ing her mouth and says anything even remotely close, I'm gonna have a really big problem because you don't say things like that that are not true.”

Though the mom of three noted that since she and Shannon probably didn’t have a chance of being friends, they needed to have clear boundaries on what was appropriate to discuss.

“You can't light me on fire and just f---ing let everybody watch me burn so that they don't look at you,” she fumed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.