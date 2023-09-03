'RHONY': The Women Turn on Jenna for Being a 'Diva' but She Explains the 'Insecurities' Holding Her Back

It’s five against Jenna Lyons!

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the former creative director for J.Crew had a lot to answer for after she decided to leave for their girls trip to Anguilla two days earlier than the rest of the crew.

While catching up with her younger brother Spencer for the holidays, Jenna confessed she felt self conscious about wearing a bathing suit in front of the other ladies due to the effects a rare genetic disorder — incontinentia pigmenti — had on her skin, teeth and hair.

“I'm not going to get into a bathing suit. It's not happening. I'm literally gonna be wearing like tweed pants or a blazer,” she joked before delving deeper into her insecurities. “I don't want to be in front of them. They all are gorgeous.”

Jenna continued in a confessional, “With the genetic disorder that I have, incontinentia pigmenti, it affects the skin, the teeth and the hair. So I have bald spots in the back of my head… I have canalicular teeth and I'm missing quite a few and I have discolorations all over my skin.”

She recalled moments growing up when people thought she was “dirty” or had “something on your skin.”

“Every summer for as long as I can remember,” she explained. “I would like hibernate away from everybody else and get a tan. Because when I didn't [get] in the sun, it really looks magnified and people were always saying to me, ‘Oh what's on your skin?’ or ‘Oh, do you have a burn?’”

“So getting a tan kind of quiets the visual noise and it makes me feel better,” she added.

Jenna also revealed that she was going to undergo another dental surgery to correct the effects of her disorder. Over the course of six years, the reality star shared that she’s “had eight bone grafts, three sinus lifts, multiple implants and this is number 13 I think. I'm almost done and then I start on the bottom.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Erin Dana Lichy surprised Jenna with homemade butternut squash soup to help her recover from her surgery. While discussing their upcoming tropical getaway, Jenna confided in Erin about her skin condition.

Erin revealed that the rest of the ladies didn't take kindly of her decision to leave early for the trip and the scene shifted to a Facetime call where Brynn Whitfield claimed she was acting like a "diva in disguise."

“I'll be honest with you and you're gonna hate me for this,” Jenna prefaced to a shocked Erin. “I didn’t want to fly coach.”

She added to cameras, “The motivation to go early was to get a tan for sure. The bonus was that a business class seat was available.”

With the rest of the ladies settled into their villa in Anguilla and waited for Jenna to arrive, Erin shared the information with the rest of the group.

"Ew," Sai de Silva said of Jenna’s flight preferences. "That's the corniest reason I've ever heard.”

“I don’t feel bad for telling them,” Erin told cameras while the other ladies reacted with contempt. “She didn't say don't tell anyone. She doesn't know how to be in a group of girls and to be open and honest. She would do so much better if she could just say ‘Hey, I'm not flying coach with you b—-s.’”

Erin claimed that she doubted Jenna’s intentions to even tan and accused her of just wanting to avoid flying coach. The group discussed their grievances with Jenna and her behavior as she pulled up to the villa in a long brown backless dress.

While Jenna felt more confident and relaxed going into the girls trip, the other ladies had different feelings about her appearance and her arrival.

“For someone who's so self conscious about showing her skin, I see a lot of it right now,” Erin quipped to cameras.

Sai admitted she felt “pissed” that Jenna had decided to travel separately and confronted her about her first class revelations she shared with Erin. When Jenna tried to defend herself by claiming she wanted to have “perfect skin” like the rest of the girls, Brynn interjected and said, “Don’t use that, that’s a cop out.”

As the group continued to grill her about her skin condition and her first class seat, Jenna confessed she felt blindsided about the confrontation.

“I mean, I was not expecting to walk into an interrogation about my decision to travel early,” she told cameras. “I'm not sure what's happening.”

