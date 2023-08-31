RHONY's Ubah Hassan Names Her Most Stylish Costars (Hint: Not Jenna!) and Her Surprise 'Wingwoman' (Exclusive)

The Bravo star dishes to 'PEOPLE in 10' that 'The Real Housewives of New York City' ladies "have a group chat — I don't even think I'm allowed to say that ... if it ever comes out, oh my God!"

Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Published on August 31, 2023

Ubah Hassan is giving a little insight into her relationships with her Real Housewives of New York City castmates. 

While dishing on her costars in an exclusive interview for PEOPLE in 10, the Bravolebrity revealed which of the bunch she considered was the most fashionable.

Though some may believe the obvious choice would be former J.Crew creative director Jenna Lyons, Hassan gave the award of most stylish to two unexpected costars. 

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan
The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'. Gavin Bond/Bravo

“I think it's very tough in this crowd,” she admitted before revealing. “But I think personally, I think Jessel [Taank] and Sai [de Silva].”

When it came to choosing her on-screen bestie, the former model confessed she couldn’t pick just one person and revealed she liked each of them for a “different reason.”

“I like to go shopping [with] Sai, I like to eat with Sai and Erin [Dana Lichy],” she explained. “I like to go out with Jessel and Brynn [Whitfield], because Jessel is a very good wingwoman for us.”

Brynn Whitfield /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCduoOrMWK/?hl=en. ; Jessel Taank/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CcvgzWpJdgr/
Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank. Brynn Whitfield /Instagram; Jessel Taank/Instagram

Hasan, 40, explained some of Taank’s ploys and shared how she often spots cute guys in the crowd and calls them over to meet her friends. 

She added, “And I like to hang out with Jenna if I have business questions.”

“We have a group chat,” she continued before noting. “I don’t think I’m allowed to say that, but we have this group chat [and] if it ever comes out, oh my God.”

Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons attend The Real Housewives of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York Cit
The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Hassan is a part of the rebooted cast for season 14 of RHONY. Prior to her Housewife debut, she told PEOPLE of the words of advice she received from her cousin and Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan.

“She just said, 'No below the belt. You're a woman, but don't be a doormat. You know who you are,'" Hassan revealed at the RHONY premiere in July. "I was like, ‘OK, yeah.’ She just was like, you know, ‘Be yourself and hope for the best.'"

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

