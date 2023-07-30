Jenna Lyons Fires Back After 'RHONY' Castmates Slam Her for Not Staying Overnight During Girls Trip

From freezing cold temperatures to Jenna Lyons’ unexpected departure, Erin Lichy couldn’t seem to catch a break on Sunday’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

As the episode picked up, chaos continued to reign on the cast’s trip to the Hamptons. At issue this time? Jenna’s late-night exit from host Erin’s house — without even saying goodbye.

As the ladies woke up from a festive night, the complaints flowed. Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan describe their ice-cold rooms, with Jessel even claiming she would “move into a hotel.” They soon began hashing out why Jenna left, but not before Sai de Silva ran into the room and slid onto the ground with gusto.

“You bitches complain as soon as you wake up,” Sai snarked. “Your energy is so off.”

Soon Jenna arrived, kick-starting a fresh round of drama. Ubah claimed Jenna “killed the party” after she left, with Jenna complaining that the music was too loud for her to sleep before a 6:30 a.m. call. Erin protested that she couldn’t make her shakshouka for breakfast, which Jenna had already clearly indicated she had no intention of eating before a morning workout.

The breakfast debate led to one of the best one-liners of the show so far, with Jenna firing off in a confessional, “You’ve got to be shak-s---ting me.”

After their trainer David arrived, Ubah immediately began thirsting over him, even gently falling into his muscly arms. But the workout wasn't exactly strenuous given that Ubah struggled to jump high and Jenna stated that only reason she exercised was “not looking terrible naked.”

Amid the session, Brynn Whitfield — who'd missed the early part of the trip due to illness — arrived in the Hamptons decked out in an oversized fur coat and immediately started flirting with the hot trainer.

After hearing about Jenna abruptly leaving the house, Brynn found her opening to relitigate Erin’s rage at her for not going to a certain unnamed restaurant in the first episode. “I got my ass chewed out for choosing a place over people, and was told I’m not being a good friend,” Brynn said. “So if that is the law of the land, it’s gotta apply to everyone.”

That double standard discourse continued well into lunch (during which the ladies coincidentally were all wearing the khaki they'd skipped at Jenna’s khaki-themed party).

“Nothing can be Jenna’s fault, it’s probably my fault,” Brynn vented, prompting Erin to curtly respond, “Maybe I like her a little bit more.”

Soon, the conversation turns to Jessel’s rant from the night before about how much she hated the lingerie Jenna gifted her. Though Jessel tried to sweep it under the rug, claiming it just wasn’t “her style,” Erin and Sai dug in enough to eventually get Jenna to admit that the insults “didn’t feel great.”

Jessel passive-aggressively doubled down: “Jenna, I thank you for your thought, I would very happily exchange it for something that’s more my style.” The former J.Crew creative director couldn't help but chuckle.

Prepping for their dinner at home that night, Ubah wanted to dress Jenna — who is known for button-downs and blazers (which Sai deemed “so boring”). Jenna ended up wearing Ubah’s sleek black gown to the meal, and Brynn was especially blown away, saying, “Immediately I’m like, I need to flirt with that person.”

Later during a game of Two Truths and a Lie, the women revealed their most devious sexual acts. From Erin having sex in a senator’s office to Sai’s affection for being choked, the game turned raunchy quickly. After Brynn reveals that she had reverse cowgirled a pro athlete and a Saudi prince, Ubah laughed, “She doesn’t like to see who she’s screwing but she wants to show everyone her ass, which is very on brand for Brynn.”

Toward the end of the evening (after the ladies spent an incredible amount of time attempting to light a fire), Sai and Brynn open up about their money struggles as kids. While Sai recounted moving to Brooklyn at 16 and being forced to drop out of college, Brynn remembered looking through furniture catalogs with her grandmother and planning how their home would look if they could afford it.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.