'RHONY': Erin Calls Jessel a 'Lunatic' Who Spewed 'Nonsense' in Showdown After 'Cackling Hags' Dig

The percolating clash between Erin Dana Lichy and Jessel Taank came to blows — or brews, as it were — during a coffee shop confrontation on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Sunday’s "Fashionably Absent," the two Housewives attempted to hash out their differences after costar Jenna Lyons quietly filtered it out into the group that Jessel had called Erin and Ubah Hassan “cackling hags.”

While having dinner with the group, Erin brought up Jessel’s “mean” observation during the cast’s trip to the Hamptons when her castmates were loudly laughing while leaving a restaurant.

Jessel assured Erin that the comment was a “joke” that she as an England native didn't think was too serious. “Brits are crude,” she said in a confessional interview. “We say bollocks, bugger, shag, tw--. ‘Cackling hags’ is like saying ‘hi’ or ‘cheerio.’ But also, Erin’s like a cat, she’s waiting to pounce on everything I say.”

But Erin wasn't buying Jessel's rationale, doubling down that the comment was mean-spirited.

“Jessel says whatever the hell she wants at any time, and she doesn't think about the repercussions or how people are going to take it,” she said in her own confessional. “Should I call you a stupid bitch and be like, ‘Oh no big deal, it's what we say New York’?”

Later in the episode, the women met for coffee in an attempt to find some common ground.

Erin told Jessel she realized after the girl’s trip to her house in the Hamptons that they were “just very different people.”

“I don’t understand the way sometimes you are. It almost makes me uncomfortable,” she said, pointing to her impression that Jessel expected the others to be "catering" to her — at that, Jessel asked, “Are you saying I'm a princess?”



This implication, combined with some comments Erin had made about Jessel's currently working situation, reignited the disagreement.

The realtor claimed Jessel had once told her that she wasn’t “really working right now because of the twins,” which Jessel denied (later in the episode, Jessel spoke in more detail about her fashion consultancy brand The Know).

The women couldn't see past their different communication style ultimately, and Jessel took things to a new level when she implied that Erin's digs about work were a sign Erin did not support women.

“Now I don’t embrace women?” Erin asked with a raised eyebrows.

She congratulated Jessel for launching her business unbeknownst to her, but warned her: “Don’t ever even try to say that I don’t build women up, that’s not OK.”

“We need to support each other, and I just didn’t feel that from you,” Jessel replied as Erin noted that she was unaware that she had “started back up again.”



In a confessional interview, the mom of two added that Erin’s claims that she was “catered to” was “extremely condescending” and recalled how she built herself up after coming to the United States as an immigrant.

And Erin said in her own confessional that she couldn’t be friends with “someone who will not see their part in any situation.”

Eventually Jessel tersely said she and Erin were "on the same page" — which is to say, a completely different page (probably in two different books).

She shut down the conversation with snark: “I don’t have time for fake friends, so cheers to that.”

In a confessional later, Jessel said, “I’m disappointed. I really had the purest intentions to connect with Erin, to bond. I thought we were going to have a little laugh over some coffee, but this went south really quick, and I felt like we took five steps backward instead of moving forward.”

As she walked out of the coffee shop, Erin laughed, “So f---in’ weird. She’s a lunatic.”



Eventually Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield met Erin to play chess and where she recapped her confrontation with Jessel.

“Jessel and I had two different conversations,” she said in a confessional. “We did not have the same one. It’s like arguing with a Chatbot. You enter information and out comes word salad. It’s nonsense!”

While filling the girls in, Erin claimed that Jessel “welled up in tears” during their conversation while Brynn noted how Jessel called her to share that she was “over” talking about the Hamptons.

The trio agreed that Jessel was “not malicious” but couldn’t take “accountability” over her actions and admit to her shortcomings.



Toward the end of the episode, Jessel and Erin seemingly made peace when Jessel approached Erin at her charity event to apologize.

“My intention with that conversation was to like just kind of get over it,” Jessel began. “And I'm sorry if I like offended you in any way and that's not my intention at all.”

She said in a confessional, “I'm surprised Erin came because I think that we left things in a weird place. Quite frankly, I want to cut the root of the weed before it grows into a weed. We want to play nice in the playground."

“I'm trying to make an effort and that's why I came,” Erin said as Jessel claimed that her gesture meant a lot to her. “I wanted to let you know that I support you and your new venture.”

Like Jessel, Erin noted in a confessional that she was “done” and shared that she didn’t “hold grudges.”

She added, “Hopefully we can move on and be like normal friends. But I'm not forgetting how crazy you were. But we're good right now.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

