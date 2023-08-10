It's About Trump: How the Former President's Disgraced Lawyer Ignited an Iconic 'RHONY' Scandal

'The Real Housewives of New York City' alum Carole Radziwill revealed the connection between Donald Trump's rogue lawyer Michael Cohen and Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino

Published on August 10, 2023 04:48PM EDT
Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps and lawyer Michael Cohen
Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps and Michael Cohen . Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; zz/Siegfried Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

A Real Housewives of New York City mystery has been solved.

Fans have been speculating for years about who sent an incriminating photo of Luann de Lesseps' then-fiancé Tom D’Agostino kissing another woman at the Regency hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

When Bethenny Frankel received the scandal-breaking image back in a 2016 episode and told her costar she had some bad news to share, de Lesseps — before having any information — famously pleaded, "Please don't let it be about Tom."

"It's about Tom," Frankel replied grimly.

On Thursday, RHONY alum and former Frankel confidante Carole Radziwill revealed that six years later, she has only just learned the identity of the photographer that infamous night.

Luann D' Agostino and Tom D' Agostino
Tom D' Agostino and Luann de Lesseps in July 2017.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Radziwill, 59, told Housewives aficionado Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast that she was at dinner with a friend recently when Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen sat down with them and revealed the connection to Frankel that will forever tie him to de Lesseps and D'Agostino, whose divorce was made public seven months after they wed on New Year's Eve 2016 — and less than a year after the Regency photo was taken.

“We started talking about Tom or the wedding and he’s like, ‘Oh please.’ He goes, ‘Of course, I know Tom, who do you think took the picture?'” said Radziwill, 59, echoing, “He goes, ‘Who do you think took the picture at the Regency?’”

When the episode aired during RHONY season 8, viewers suspected production took the photo. So did Radziwill.

“I thought actually production had set something up,” she said. “But I mean, in a million years, I would not have thought that Michael Cohen was going to sit down at dinner and tell this whole story about how he took the picture.”

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

According to Radziwill, Frankel’s then-boyfriend Dennis Shields sent the Skinnygirl mogul, 52, the photo after he'd gotten it from Cohen, 56. (Cohen and Shields, who died by suicide in 2018, both lived at Trump Tower at the time.)

“He said that Tom knew, or something, or eventually he knew that, that Michael Cohen had taken the photo that ended up being forwarded to Bethenny and ended up being on the show,” Radziwill continued. “So let me just say 'allegedly' because this is just what he was telling me. He wasn't drinking. He wasn’t drunk. And he came out with it was like it was like, big deal. He’s like, 'Yeah.'"

Radziwill couldn’t believe the discovery.

“Not that I cared, not that I was looking to find out who took the f---ing picture,” she said. “I didn’t care. But it just literally sat at my table. I was like, 'This is nuts.'"

bethenny-luann.jpg

Despite the photo, de Lesseps went ahead with her wedding to D’Agostino, now 56, who’d also been involved romantically with fellow Housewives Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer. Ten months later by October 2017, de Lesseps and D’Agostino had finalized their divorce.

In December 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress about Trump’s prior business dealings with Russia and paying illegal “hush money” to pornstar Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal during the 2016 presidential election. He reported to federal prison for a three-years sentence in May 2019 but was released in May 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of New York City can be streamed in full on Peacock.

