RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Says She Attempted Suicide in First Grade amid Family Trauma: 'Scared out of My Mind'

Brynnsgiving got emotional on Sunday’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

At the Friendsgiving dinner thrown by Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, opened up to her fellow Housewives about her turbulent childhood.

“My grandma — my mom’s mom — came in and she adopted us,” said Brynn, 36. “And I was scared I was going to get taken away. I just remember for three years I was scared. I was scared out of my mind. It was f---ed up.”

Sai, 42, asked Brynn when things started looking better.

“I was so upset that I actually, like, [as] a first grader, I like drank a bottle of Dimetapp because I wanted to sleep forever,” Brynn revealed.

In a confessional interview, Jenna Lyons called Brynn’s admission “heartbreaking.”

“I saw, like, her little girl remembering not being cared for,” said Jenna, 55. “She’s such a beautiful, vivacious, funny, warm, smart girl, and to think of that living in her head just feels awful. It upset me a lot.”

Brynn continued telling the women about her thought process for making sure she didn’t get taken away as a child.

“If I’m cute enough and funny enough and smart enough and clever enough and I don’t complain, then they’ll let me stay where I want to,” she recalled thinking.

Erin Dana Lichy called what Brynn went through as a child “heart-wrenching.”

“She went through a level of trauma that I don’t think anyone in this room can understand,” Erin, 36, said in a confessional. “So I get why she doesn’t want to talk about it. So, when she does, I feel like we should all rally and be with her.”

'Real Housewives of New York City' stars (from left) Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva. Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty

Brynn went on to explain that her father had “revoked all of his rights as a father” and played no part in her life growing up — until she heard from him again in high school.

“I was a senior in high school and I get a call: my father — who I think I maybe talked to twice in my life — was dying,” she said. “He was in the ICU, developed cirrhosis of the liver — liver cancer — and we had a lovely relationship. Like I went up every weekend.”

Sai asked Brynn if her father apologized for “being absent.”

“He did,” Brynn responded. “And he said there’s never a day in his life that he doesn’t look in the mirror and look at a monster. You know, and I forgave him because what the f--- do you do? You forgive him.”

Brynn continued to share that she harbored negative feelings around Thanksgiving because her dad died on Nov. 12.

“You really are pretty spectacular, warm and beautiful,” Jenna said to Brynn.

Jessel Taank added, “There are so many people that would let that fail them, and you didn’t.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Brynn told the ladies she chooses to be happy.

“I’m so happy because like, I’ve felt so much pain,” Brynn added in a confessional interview. “That's why I’m f---ing happy all the time, because I know both sides. You choose happiness, and it’s so much better to just be happy.”

Sai ended Friendsgiving with a toast. “Cheers to built-in family. We love you,” she said to Brynn.

Brynn chimed in, “To getting stuffed in November!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

