'RHOA': The Ladies Are Shocked to Discover One of Their Exes Has Had a Secret Daughter for 26 Years

The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' learned some major news at Shereé Whitfield's Sip & See for her granddaughter Mecca

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on August 21, 2023
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Photo: AB+DM/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast learned some unexpected news during Sunday's episode.

Shereé Whitfield hosted a Sip & See event to introduce friends and family to her granddaughter Mecca Joie Whitfield, who was born last July to her son Kairo, 27, and his girlfriend, Alina Baber. But the celebratory vibes shifted as Shereé's ex-husband Bob Whitfield posed for a photo with an unknown woman. 

As they watched the moment unfold, Shereé's castmates Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss speculated whether the mystery woman was a new girlfriend or an unknown sister — and even questioned whether she was "another daughter we don't know about."

As Kandi, 47, asked Shereé, 53, about the woman, Shereé said she didn't know. She then asked Bob, 51, to introduce her to the woman, who is named Candice. Bob referred to Candice as his "daughter," which shocked Shereé.

Shereé and Bob were married from 2000 to 2007, and the young woman he called his daughter looked to be in her 20s.

"So before we got married, Bob said he had two kids. We then had two more kids," Shereé said in a confessional. "So 26 years later, come to find out, he has three kids [before our marriage]."

In a separate confessional, Kenya, 52, noted that she "actually met Bob when he was cheating on Shereé with a friend of mine, and I didn't know he was married to Shereé."

"We got a lot of reveals going on tonight: 'Meet my daughter — that you didn't know anything about,'" Cynthia Bailey quipped in her own confessional, adding, "Where's the cake?"

'RHOA': The Ladies Are Shocked to Discover One of Their Exes Has Had a Secret Daughter for 26 Years

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Prince Williams/Wireimage

The RHOA ladies began grilling Bob about why he failed to tell Shereé about this secret daughter. "We were on a need-to-know basis back then," said Bob.

"But you were married to her!" Kenya responded.

"Bob, at the baby reveal, you decide to reveal another baby?" Kandi asked, and Bob joked, "I thought it was apropos."

'RHOA': The Ladies Are Shocked to Discover One of Their Exes Has Had a Secret Daughter for 26 Years

Paras Griffin/Getty

Bob then explained that Candice "started coming around later in life." And when Kandi asked whether Shereé knew about Candice, he said defensively: "I didn't know it was going to be Bob's inquisition."

"Well, how you thought you was gonna just drop this type of surprise and we wasn’t gonna have no questions?" said Kandi. Just to add onto the shock, Bob replied, "Wait 'til I bring the twins" — but after waiting a beat, he admitted, "I'm just kiddin'."

After Bob stepped away, Shereé returned to her conversation with the ladies. She then noted how Bob has "been a piece of s--- and still a piece of s---."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

