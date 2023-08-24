Entertainment TV 'RHOA' Reunion: 'Incriminating' Texts from Drew Surface as Kandi Accuses Her of 'Gaslighting Ralph' In the season 15 wrap-up trailer, Drew Sidora's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' costars drill her about her relationship with a woman, and things get heated between Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield By Esther Kang Esther Kang Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 03:35PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo Drew Sidora’s loyalty to her now-ex Ralph Pittman is called into question as the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reconvene for the season 15 reunion. Bravo released the fiery trailer on Wednesday, which shows tension between Sidora and Kandi Burruss mounting when Drew, 38, continues to deny rumors she stepped out on Ralph, 40. Earlier this season, the 47-year-old "No Scrubs" writer claimed she spotted the mom of three locking lips with LaToya Ali — an accusation Sidora fiercely denied. “Kandi, is there a chance you saw it wrong?” host Andy Cohen asks during the reunion trailer. “I definitely saw her, I didn’t imagine it,” says Kandi. Sidora retorts, “Girl, that was Kandi Koated Lies.” 'RHOA' : LaToya Ali 'Grabs' Drew Sidora and Asks About Her 'Struggling Husband' During Argument Drew Sidora, Latoya Ali. Drexina Nelson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Ali isn’t the only woman with whom Drew is accused of having an entanglement. When Andy, 55, asks if she visited former WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young on a trip to Texas, Drew confirms she went to a game before Shereé Whitfield reveals she “was given some information” that “paints a different picture.” Andy pulls out “incriminating” text message exchanges from the pair and Kandi claims that she “for sure” believes she’s been “gaslighting Ralph” by the way she’s “sat here and lied on this damn chair.” 'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer Drew Sidora. Clifton Prescod/Bravo Things get even more heated when Ralph steps on the reunion stage and reveals he is hopeful for “chance for a reconciliation" after the couple filed for divorce in March. The business consultant reiterates how much he loves his wife and the teaser transitions to a clip of Drew saying, “You just told me you were getting blowj--s around the world!” Drew Sidora Claims Husband Is a 'Serial Cheater,' Caused Mental Abuse in Amended Divorce Filing Paras Griffin/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty Drew then delivers her own set of screenshots of a text message Pittman allegedly received from another woman asking “Are you going to bring me back that d---?” but she isn’t the only one accusing her partner of infidelity. “The streets have been talking a lot,” Ralph tells Andy of Drew’s rumored affairs. “You constantly throw dirt on my name,” she replies, before exiting the stage. “And you think I’m supposed to put up with that? F--- this s---, I’m out. I’m done, I’m not sitting here and doing this. I don’t take it at home, I’m not going to take it here.” Paras Griffin/Getty; Jerod Harris/Getty; Drexina Nelson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 'RHOA': The Ladies Are Shocked to Discover One of Their Exes Has Had a Secret Daughter for 26 Years Elsewhere in the trailer, Shereé and Kandi duke out their drama at the reunion. “You always talk about shots,” the Grammy winner says as Shereé stands up in anger. Gesturing to her body, she says, “Bitch, you could never!” Kandi fires back with a Botox dig: “You put all the shots in your face!” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.