'RHOA' Reunion: 'Incriminating' Texts from Drew Surface as Kandi Accuses Her of 'Gaslighting Ralph'

Drew Sidora’s loyalty to her now-ex Ralph Pittman is called into question as the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reconvene for the season 15 reunion.

Bravo released the fiery trailer on Wednesday, which shows tension between Sidora and Kandi Burruss mounting when Drew, 38, continues to deny rumors she stepped out on Ralph, 40.

Earlier this season, the 47-year-old "No Scrubs" writer claimed she spotted the mom of three locking lips with LaToya Ali — an accusation Sidora fiercely denied.

“Kandi, is there a chance you saw it wrong?” host Andy Cohen asks during the reunion trailer.

“I definitely saw her, I didn’t imagine it,” says Kandi.

Sidora retorts, “Girl, that was Kandi Koated Lies.”

Ali isn’t the only woman with whom Drew is accused of having an entanglement.

When Andy, 55, asks if she visited former WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young on a trip to Texas, Drew confirms she went to a game before Shereé Whitfield reveals she “was given some information” that “paints a different picture.”

Andy pulls out “incriminating” text message exchanges from the pair and Kandi claims that she “for sure” believes she’s been “gaslighting Ralph” by the way she’s “sat here and lied on this damn chair.”

Things get even more heated when Ralph steps on the reunion stage and reveals he is hopeful for “chance for a reconciliation" after the couple filed for divorce in March.



The business consultant reiterates how much he loves his wife and the teaser transitions to a clip of Drew saying, “You just told me you were getting blowj--s around the world!”

Drew then delivers her own set of screenshots of a text message Pittman allegedly received from another woman asking “Are you going to bring me back that d---?” but she isn’t the only one accusing her partner of infidelity.

“The streets have been talking a lot,” Ralph tells Andy of Drew’s rumored affairs.

“You constantly throw dirt on my name,” she replies, before exiting the stage. “And you think I’m supposed to put up with that? F--- this s---, I’m out. I’m done, I’m not sitting here and doing this. I don’t take it at home, I’m not going to take it here.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Shereé and Kandi duke out their drama at the reunion.

“You always talk about shots,” the Grammy winner says as Shereé stands up in anger. Gesturing to her body, she says, “Bitch, you could never!”

Kandi fires back with a Botox dig: “You put all the shots in your face!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.