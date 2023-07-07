'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's marital woes are set to take center stage on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the new midseason trailer released Friday, fans get to see the moments leading up to the pair's eventual separation.

"If you don't appreciate me, then I'm gonna get us divorced," Ralph warns Drew, who appears to be in complete shock.

Drew, 38, and Ralph, 37, are next seen arguing about the actress potentially taking things a bit too far during a shoot. And while she initially admitted to being "a little nervous" about the intimate scenes involving a woman, Ralph hurled accusations at the Step Up star.

"Did you kiss her?" Ralph asks about a costar.

"This is work," Drew responds.

Ralph counters, "So you're a Method actor?"

Headlines then appear showing Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust sharing a cryptic post about Drew cheating on Ralph with basketball player Tamera "Ty" Young, who is also Mimi's ex.

"She was cheating with a well-known basketball player," Shereé Whitfield says in a confessional interview. "That's what the streets are saying!"

Drew says cryptically in her own confessional: "I don't know what I can say and not say."

And though Drew denies kissing Ty, Marlo Hampton says she videotaped the intimate moment. Cue footage of Drew and Ty apparently engaging in a steamy kiss.

In March, PEOPLE broke the news of Drew and Ralph's separation after nearly nine years of marriage. Ralph filed court documents in Gwinnett County Superior Court listing the couple's separation date as Feb. 19, but Drew lodged her own divorce petition an hour before Ralph's and claimed the couple had been separated since Feb. 23.

Ralph also told PEOPLE that the former couple "made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other."

"Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important," he added. "As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a statement of her own, Drew told PEOPLE: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she continued. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

Drew later told PEOPLE that she's hoping the now-exes have "an amicable divorce."

"I'm hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I'm hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful," she concluded. "I'm hoping for my kids to be happy and just to really see what life has for me on the other side of all this. It's hard to imagine right now, but I would love to just be completely whole moving forward."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

