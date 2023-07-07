Sanya Richards-Ross Is Pregnant! 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2

Sanya Richards-Ross reveals her pregnancy to husband Aaron in the midseason trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Angela Andaloro
Published on July 7, 2023 12:35PM EDT
Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross attend Kandi's Peach Social
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sanya Richards-Ross is adding another member to her family after a long journey.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, is expecting her second baby, she reveals in the season 15 mid-season trailer for the series, released Friday.

Handing husband Aaron Ross a pregnancy test casually, he takes a closer look and says, "No way!"

"This is real?" he asks, to which she nods as she starts jumping up and down, cheering, "I'm pregnant!" before hugging everyone in the room.

The new arrival will join the couple's son Aaron Jermaine, who turns 6 next month.

During an episode of the Bravo series that aired last fall, the retired track-and-field star revealed that she made the decision to remove her IUD and work on baby No. 2 with the former NFL star, 40.

The long road to baby comes after Richards-Ross has been raw about the overwhelming workload after welcoming her son and how it has impacted her desire to grow her family. Speaking with The Bump in February, Richards-Ross admitted the couple "struggled" with equally splitting the workload early in their marriage and parenthood journey.

"I nursed my son for almost two and a half years. A nurse — and I wish I had taken her advice — told me to pump. She said, 'You have to share this load. If you’re exclusively breastfeeding, it’s going to get overwhelming.' And I was like, 'Oh, no, I’ll take that on, it’ll be fine,' " she recalled.

"And I remember, there were days where I would ask my husband to just stay up with me. Even if he wasn’t feeding, I just needed his company. And he was like, 'Why should we both be tired,' and it caused a big rift. It was a point of contention for me because I was taking this full burden on and he wouldn’t even sit up with me."

She continued, "So, I think it’s about, for both people, sharing your needs clearly, but then also your partner having the heart to really hear you and understand that those needs matter to you, even if they don’t seem important to them."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Richards- Ross noted that the couple was in a "much better place" as they tried for their second baby.

"I shared my story of struggling to want to have another child, and I was pleasantly surprised by the response from women all around the world who reached out and shared how they appreciated me talking about this. And it’s a hard thing to talk about,' she admitted.

"It feels like a very selfish thing, but it’s not. I think it’s very mature to know what your capacity is and to be brave enough to stand in that truth. My husband and I are trying for a second one this time, and I’m in a much better place and our family is in a great place."

She added her RHOA castmates have been "so supportive of my journey," adding, "Like they want me to be pregnant more than I want to be pregnant. I just love that because that’s what real sisterhood is all about."

