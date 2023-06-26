'RHOA': Marlo Gets Flirty on a Blind Date After Admitting She Hasn't Had Sex in 4 Years

Marlo Hampton was looking for love in a strip mall restaurant — and though she was skeptical, it may have been the best date of her life.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 47-year-old Le' Archive owner learned a bit more about her blind date — some of which could be considered red flags. That didn’t stop her from getting her flirt on — especially after she admitted privately she hasn’t had sex in four years.

To begin, Marlo told cameras she was pleased with her first impression of Scotley. “Handsome. Dark and chocolate. Nice beard. Black Santa Claus,” she said. She also appeared impressed by more than a dozen roses bought for her, not to mention the romantic set up at Scotley’s own restaurant.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Scotley, 39, shared that he has three kids — with two under the age of 5. In a confessional. Marlo said that’s a dealbreaker... usually. She was willing to give him a pass because, “guess what, Scotley is handsome.” Marlo shared her own recent journey as guardian to her two nephews.

When their seafood appetizers arrived at the table, Marlo tooks the opportunity to introduce ample innuendo. She announced she wouldn’t “touch the head” and would only “eat the body” of the seafood in front of her. Scotley said his fellow Jamaicans “they eat and suck the head,” before encouraging her to go to town on a piece of shrimp. The pair laughed about the sexual implications before Scotley said they’re moving “in the right direction.”



Eventually, it was time for Marlo to dig deeper into Scotley's his life before meeting her. When she asked what skeletons he has in his closet, he shared that he’s been “locked up a couple of times.” This was actually a positive for Marlo, who squealed, “Oh my God we are so meant to be together. I have too!”

“We made a love connection,” she said as she snuggled into Scotley’s neck. “Bonnie and Clyde!” he added. Marlo told cameras she's welcomed a “new member to the iconic ex-con club.”

Marlo said later in confessional interview: “I’m ready to leave my past behind me, but at least I won’t go into a relationship with a guy judging me. Marlo told cameras she’s looking forward to seeing what happens next — as there may be potential for a real relationship with the blind date.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.