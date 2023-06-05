'RHOA': Mama Joyce Agrees to Go to Family Therapy with Kandi and Todd After Being Told She's 'Gotta Stop'

As 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss neared her ninth wedding anniversary, she asked her mother to stop throwing "side shade" and questioning whether Todd Tucker was a real "man"

By
Published on June 5, 2023 12:53 PM
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Zonnique's "The Break Up" EP Release Party; Joyce 'Mama Joyce' Burruss at Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss’s family is hoping to start a new chapter. 

On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mama Joyce agreed it was time for family therapy. The concession came as Kandi, 47, geared up to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary to Todd Tucker — whom Mama Joyce has always had trouble accepting.

Mama Joyce has a long history of dragging Todd, 49 — most recently at BravoCon. However, Kandi told her mother the remarks were “getting out of hand” and pleaded, “You gotta stop.”

The "No Scrubs" writer also shared her frustrations in a confessional interview: “I need my mother to understand how much Todd means to me, that this marriage is solid and, like, leave it alone.”

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Joyce Burruss attend the 2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Mama Joyce couldn't resist, though, telling her daughter: “The guy you married was like a meek and humble person, now he’s like a George Jefferson little guy.”

Kandi sputtered out, “What?! You are tripping!”

She continued, “Mama, you always be wanting to talk about what a man’s supposed to be, come on. Mama, I’m gonna need you not to do that to my man.”

Mama Joyce also slammed Todd for visiting strip clubs, but Kandi shot back, “We go to strip clubs together! I am not threatened by a stripper at the strip club.”

Kandi Burruss and Joyce Jones attend Kandi Burruss Private Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ Wireimage

As the chat wound down, Kandi proposed “counseling” and her mother said, “That would be good.”

“God, thank you,” Kandi said in a confessional. “My mom agreeing to counseling is definitely giving me hope — but I think that the therapist is gonna need therapy after hanging out with us.”

They shook hands to seal the deal, but Kandi remained wary, telling Mama Joyce: “I feel like there’s some side shade.”

This wasn’t the first time Kandi has turned  to therapy to help her family, including couple’s therapy sessions with Todd in previous seasons of RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

