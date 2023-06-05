'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'

Flu sent the reality star — who'd just recovered from COVID — to the ER on Sunday's episode: "This back-to-back sickness, something isn't right"

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 5, 2023 01:16 PM
Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Kenya Moore. Photo:

Bravo

Kenya Moore faced a scary ordeal during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya, 52, suffered dizziness, disorientation and “numbness in her left arm” on Sunday's episode, which centered on the ladies’ trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for Kenya's halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game between two HBCUs.

“I don’t know where I am,” Kenya said around 9 a.m. on the day she was supposed to dance on the 50-yard line. She then told production: “I need an ambulance please ... I’m dizzy, and I’m having a hard time breathing.”

Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Kenya Moore rushed to hospital in the new RHOA episode.

Bravo

Not long before she was rushed away in an ambulance, Kenya had informed production at 9 a.m. that she would not be able to film that day.

“I woke up feeling the weight of everything that I had been through in the last few weeks,” she explained in a confessional interview.

Speaking on the phone to 911, she said, “I’ve just recovered from COVID, and I don’t know what it could be now.”

Kenya Moore
Paras Griffin/Getty

Shereé Whitfield was a firsthand witness to the EMTs removing Kenya from the hotel. Later, she filled in castmates Marlo Hampton, Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes.

“I woke up this morning hearing a lot of commotion outside my door," said the 53-year-old She by Shereé founder. "I opened the door, and this EMT [is] outside." She then told the ladies "Kenya, she’s at the hospital right now.”

"What?” asked Marlo, 47.

Monyetta, 43, then added, “She was going to get a chest X-ray. Like, it’s serious.”

“She was having trouble breathing,” Shereé added. She then FaceTimed Kenya, who shared from her hospital bed: “I had a fever of 102, and I’m waiting for the other tests to come back. They couldn’t get my vein, so I couldn’t get the IV push.” (Though the women offered, Kenya declined their offer to come visit her in the hospital.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross pose backstage at the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theater on November 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
The RHOA ladies had been enjoying their trip to Birmingham, AL. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The moment was too much for Monyetta, who broke down in tears because it resurfaced the pain of losing her mother just a few months before in July.

Following their FaceTime call with Kenya, Marlo — who had been fighting the night before with Kenya and had attempted to kick her door down — led the ladies in prayer.

Afterward, she said, "Golly, that hurt my heart. Like, we argue, we’re fussin’ and we’re fightin’ about stupid s--- , and this is real stuff — in the hospital.”

Later, Marlo said she tried to send flowers to Kenya — but the former Miss USA had already checked out of the hospital.

“Bitch, I said, ‘Get well soon’ — not immediately,” Marlo joked in a confessional. ”Kenya was discharged in 30.4 seconds. That s--- was faster than Sanya [Richards-Ross] ran the races she won, Lord Jesus.”

Still, Kenya was recuperating later when Shereé visited her at Moore Manor to drop off a care package.

“They did the chest X-ray, they couldn’t find anything abnormal," she said. "And then they came back and said I had the flu. They gave me some prescriptions. All this back-to-back sickness, it’s just something is not right.”

She expressed disappointment about having to end her trip early in a confessional. “Missing out on the performance at Magic City Classic was a big blow to my brand," she said. "I mean, I didn’t attend an HBCU. I have always, like, kind of longed to be there in the middle of all that and to feel that love. As a business that’s owned and operated by a Black woman, to be able to perform on that huge stage rooted in so much Black history, for me was very important to be a part of that. So, a little heartbreaking.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Zonnique's "The Break Up" EP Release Party; Joyce 'Mama Joyce' Burruss at Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
'RHOA': Mama Joyce Agrees to Go to Family Therapy with Kandi and Todd After Being Told She's 'Gotta Stop'
Shannon Beador
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Widowed Single Mom Amanda Gets Lost in a 'Whirlwind of Emotions' After Meeting TikTok Stripper Razvan
David, 90 day fiance https://drive.google.com/file/d/15BP41L92BQgODdUtIg5WTvvXel0KjAO-/view
'90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'
Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jasmine Says Fiancé Gino 'Ruined My Career' After Nude Photo Scandal Got Her 'Banned from Teaching'
TyRay and Carmella, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: 'Naughty' Virgin TyRay Is Shocked to Learn 'Thick' Girlfriend Carmella Is Actually a Catfishing Man
Riley and Violet 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day': Riley Tells Violet 'I Love You' with an Obscene Gesture — and She's on a Dating App
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being Adopted by Dad Todd's Wife Julie Was 'Chaotic' but Affirms She Has 'No Regrets'
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'