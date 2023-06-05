'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'

Kenya Moore faced a scary ordeal during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya, 52, suffered dizziness, disorientation and “numbness in her left arm” on Sunday's episode, which centered on the ladies’ trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for Kenya's halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game between two HBCUs.

“I don’t know where I am,” Kenya said around 9 a.m. on the day she was supposed to dance on the 50-yard line. She then told production: “I need an ambulance please ... I’m dizzy, and I’m having a hard time breathing.”



Kenya Moore rushed to hospital in the new RHOA episode. Bravo

Not long before she was rushed away in an ambulance, Kenya had informed production at 9 a.m. that she would not be able to film that day.

“I woke up feeling the weight of everything that I had been through in the last few weeks,” she explained in a confessional interview.

Speaking on the phone to 911, she said, “I’ve just recovered from COVID, and I don’t know what it could be now.”

Shereé Whitfield was a firsthand witness to the EMTs removing Kenya from the hotel. Later, she filled in castmates Marlo Hampton, Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes.

“I woke up this morning hearing a lot of commotion outside my door," said the 53-year-old She by Shereé founder. "I opened the door, and this EMT [is] outside." She then told the ladies "Kenya, she’s at the hospital right now.”

"What?” asked Marlo, 47.

Monyetta, 43, then added, “She was going to get a chest X-ray. Like, it’s serious.”

“She was having trouble breathing,” Shereé added. She then FaceTimed Kenya, who shared from her hospital bed: “I had a fever of 102, and I’m waiting for the other tests to come back. They couldn’t get my vein, so I couldn’t get the IV push.” (Though the women offered, Kenya declined their offer to come visit her in the hospital.)

The RHOA ladies had been enjoying their trip to Birmingham, AL. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The moment was too much for Monyetta, who broke down in tears because it resurfaced the pain of losing her mother just a few months before in July.

Following their FaceTime call with Kenya, Marlo — who had been fighting the night before with Kenya and had attempted to kick her door down — led the ladies in prayer.

Afterward, she said, "Golly, that hurt my heart. Like, we argue, we’re fussin’ and we’re fightin’ about stupid s--- , and this is real stuff — in the hospital.”

Later, Marlo said she tried to send flowers to Kenya — but the former Miss USA had already checked out of the hospital.

“Bitch, I said, ‘Get well soon’ — not immediately,” Marlo joked in a confessional. ”Kenya was discharged in 30.4 seconds. That s--- was faster than Sanya [Richards-Ross] ran the races she won, Lord Jesus.”

Still, Kenya was recuperating later when Shereé visited her at Moore Manor to drop off a care package.

“They did the chest X-ray, they couldn’t find anything abnormal," she said. "And then they came back and said I had the flu. They gave me some prescriptions. All this back-to-back sickness, it’s just something is not right.”

She expressed disappointment about having to end her trip early in a confessional. “Missing out on the performance at Magic City Classic was a big blow to my brand," she said. "I mean, I didn’t attend an HBCU. I have always, like, kind of longed to be there in the middle of all that and to feel that love. As a business that’s owned and operated by a Black woman, to be able to perform on that huge stage rooted in so much Black history, for me was very important to be a part of that. So, a little heartbreaking.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

