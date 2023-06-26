Kenya Moore Brings 'Worldwide' New Love Interest to Set with Daughter Brooklyn: 'He Is a Keeper!'

Amid her heated years-long divorce, Moore smiles ear to ear in the next 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' during a rare rendezvous with Roi Shlomo, who makes her feel "like a woman again"

June 26, 2023
Kenya Moore, Roi Shlomo
Kenya Moore got a moment to spend with love interest Roi Shlomo despite their booked schedules.

A preview of next Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode shows Moore greeting her new man after dancing with daughter Brooklyn while filming promotional footage for Kenya Moore Hair Care.

“Roi is just really difficult to pin down because he is actually worldwide,” says Moore, 52.

But she adds, “He is a keeper!”

Kenya Moore

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Moore revealed her new love interest in the first episode of RHOA’s season 15. “Monyetta [Shaw] is best friends with this super bachelor named Roi,” Moore said in the episode. “So she made an introduction. And I’m kind of crazy about him. He’s been very kind to me. He’s funny. He makes me feel alive. And he’s not bad on the eyes.”

She’s also described the Kale Me Crazy entrepreneur as “a sweetheart” and said she feels “like a woman again” because of her new relationship. 

Moore’s connection with Shlomo is her first since she announced her divorce from Marc Daly. The exes married in 2017 and confirmed their split in May 2021. The divorce process is still ongoing

The RHOA star has spoken openly about the split both on and outside of the Bravo series. “I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality," she said during an episode of Tamron Hall in January. "That's not what a marriage is about."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

