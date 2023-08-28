'RHOA' Finale: 'Things Go Extremely Left' for Drew's Marriage with a Race to Divorce and Lesbian Affair Rumors

The reality of — and rumors about — Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce finally played out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 15 finale.

Sunday's episode saw Drew and Ralph return to couples therapy while occupying different beds in their shared home. And ultimately, it saw them speak out about filing for divorce just 61 minutes apart on the same day as scandal swirled around their broken marriage.

“I feel like Ralph and I have been here time and time again,” Sidora said of why the pair went to a therapy session. “Because every time I do try to express my feelings, things go extremely left.” It was an attempt for the couple to “do the work to heal” while “literally fighting for our marriage,” according to Drew.

For a moment, things seemed fine with the couple. Ralph suited up as a supportive spouse to accompany Drew to the trailer debut party for Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss's film The Pass. “Ralph knows when to show up and look the part of a great husband,” Drew said. “That’s the part that sometimes I don’t understand. I’m always wondering, like, ‘Who is my real husband?’ ‘Cause sometimes I don’t know.”

Backstage before Drew took the stage to perform her single "Already Know," she warmly greeted former WNBA player Ty Young.

The party (and the end of filming for season 15) took place at the end of January. By March 3, the couple's dueling divorce filings dropped. “We ended up getting into a pretty big argument, and that’s when I said, you know, that I wanted to file for divorce,” Pittman told cameras.



After the filings, Sidora said in a confessional interview, “It has been a lot of things that have been happening over the course of the marriage, and honestly things were just not getting better. I lost my voice in the marriage, and I allowed things that no woman should ever allow. I mean, I allowed him having inappropriate relationships with women. I allowed Tampa.”

Before she could even fully address the Ralph situation, her phone started to ping as the public discovered an Instagram post from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust — Ty’s ex — claiming that Drew and the WNBA player had an affair.

When asked about his wife's relationship with Ty, Ralph was cagey in his own confessional, pointedly using air quotes when he said, “Ty and Drew, they have a ‘friendship’ together. You know, and that’s pretty much as far as I can actually say. [Pause] I can’t talk about it.”

Between confessional interviews, the camera caught Drew admitting she was “freaking” out about Mimi's claims going “everywhere.” Drew confirmed she'd met Ty on the set of The Pass, but described Ty as a friend and deflected: “I believe it was Ralph. He started to conjure up things that I may be doing, and it was various things, and this allegation was one.”

Ralph's cousin and a season 15 Friend of RHOA, Courtney Rhodes shared in her own confessional: “Well I had heard, ‘Drew’s a good time, she’s bisexual.’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ So I just asked Ralph,” she said. “It was no secret. Like, she has fun with girls too, but he’s aware of it.”

Later, when Courtney assumed the interview was over, she had a mic moment talking to someone off camera. “I have pictures of [Drew and Ty] on my phone, but I wasn’t gonna say that on camera...,” she said, admitting she'd been drinking vodka. “Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption. Because she was like, ‘Adopt this child so I can go be in my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills.’”

