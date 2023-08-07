Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey believes in life after love.

Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured the model getting real about her divorce from Mike Hill — and attending a sexy party as a new singleton.

In a conversation with Kandi Burruss, the former model opened up about the split, saying she had been “just rebuilding my life and loving being back at Lake Bailey.”

Though Cynthia admitted she wasn’t ready to speak much on the fresh divorce — which she filed in 2022 after two years of marriage — she continued.

“You know it just sucks when — you know, this is my second divorce and it's like, 'Wow.' On one hand, I don't want to stay in something if I'm not happy. But then, you know, I wake up, and the reality is, I'm a 55-year-old woman, and it's like, 'All right, damn,' you know?” she said.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

That hasn’t changed the Bailey Agency owner’s outlook on romance. “I'm a Pisces,"she added, "so it's like, I'm always gonna live for love."



The split was feeling like a new page — but not necessarily in a good way, she added. "So here I am, starting all over again. I am very disappointed that my marriage did not work out. God is moving my steps, even if it's away from my last marriage."

Later in the episode, the women attended a party for to celebrate the Kandi's latest sex toy under her Bedroom Kandi line, the appropriately peach-shaped Peach Buzz vibrator.

The event came was well-timed for Cynthia, who quipped in a confessional interview: “You could just smell the sex in the air, honey. And now that I'm single again, this is a party that I definitely don't want to miss. Where's my goodie bag?"

Another moment in the episode featured Kenya Moore giving an update on her reconciliation with Bailey as both women have been going through divorces. "I didn't know she was having a hard time in her marriage,” Kenya, 52, said in a confessional. “But I'm just so happy to have my sister back. And now that I know what she's been going through, I'm never ever going to not be there for her."

Cynthia's ex previously told PEOPLE that the exes' friendship remains strong, even in their divorce. "Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful," he said. "Honestly, we've been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

