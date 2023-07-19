‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Recalls Being Outed Before She Was Ready: ‘It was Shocking’

Jenna Lyons of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot has opened up about being publicly outed as a lesbian before she was officially ready to come out to the world.

Speaking to the co-hosts of The View last Wednesday, the former head designer and president of fashion brand J. Crew talked about being outed in 2011 while in the midst of her divorce from her then-husband, artist Vincent Mazeau, thanks to a story that ran in the New York Post.

“I was so overwhelmed with everything that was happening in my life that I just said yes,” she recalled of being asked to confirm her sexuality.

While Lyons, 55, is the first openly gay New York Housewife, she’s expressed that the experience of being publicly outed was traumatic for her at the time because she had yet to come out to her friends and family.

“It was so hard and I think, you know, I hadn’t really been in the public eye that much, it was all still new for me, and I didn’t expect anyone to care what I was doing in my personal life and all of a sudden everyone cared,” she told the hosts of The View.

“And it was shocking to me. I was also not sure what the hell I was doing. It was all so new. I mean, I wasn’t [officially out] in any way, but I remember … the Post was calling our PR team, and they said, ‘Listen, can you get on the phone, we’re going to run this story, would you like to confirm or deny?’ ”

“I just said, ‘Confirm,’ and it was like an out-of-body experience.”

However, the mother-of-one has since embraced her sexuality and is now proud to be a role model to younger people within the LGBTQ community.

“[Representation] is deeply important for a number of reasons,” Lyons affirmed. “One of the things that I experienced when I was at J. Crew was I had a lot of young kids coming to me and their parents thought that they weren’t going to be successful. They were like, ‘My mom is so relieved to see someone successful who’s openly gay.’ And for some reason they thought that it was going to limit them, or they wouldn’t be happy, they couldn’t find success in career or happiness in love, and those things just aren’t true.”

"And I think having someone you can look up to and be like, listen this person is surviving in the world, they’re doing fine, I’m thriving — and I think that gives a lot of parents who are scared a little bit more confidence," she continued.

"It’s a whole new generation but it’s the parents who are nervous and I understand, like, you want the best for your kids, you want them to have everything, and you don’t want them to have any limitations, and [being gay] can be seen as a limitation, for why I don’t know — the sex is amazing!”

During last Sunday’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot, Lyons, who is the CEO and founder of LoveSeen Fake Lashes, was asked by her fellow Housewife Jessel Taank about her same-sex attraction and how she knew that “it wasn’t guys that do it for you any longer?”

“I had no idea!” Lyons told the other Housewives over dinner. “I was in a very tricky situation. My very close friend was gay. And we were having a conversation and my relationship was falling apart with my husband and I asked her, like, what happens with women? Like, I just was curious, I had no idea, honestly. So the same way you probably don’t. And by the end of the conversation, after a lot of detail, I realized that like I was, I felt so hot, like I had never had that feeling before. Like I just wanted to kiss her.”

When Lyons was first outed in 2011, she was in a relationship with a woman named Courtney Crangi at the time. While the two split in 2017, Lyons confirmed she is now seeing photographer Cass Bird.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.






