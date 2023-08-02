Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards amid Her Separation: I ‘Root for People to Work it Out’

“Whatever's going to make them both happy is what I support," Bailey said in a recent interview

Published on August 2, 2023 12:54AM EDT
Cynthia Bailey, Kyle Richards
Cynthia Bailey has some marriage advice for her Ultimate Girls Trip pal Kyle Richards. Photo:

Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Cynthia Bailey is giving some positive advice to Kyle Richards amid her reported separation.

The model-turned-reality-star offered up marriage advice to her fellow Bravo housewife and Ultimate Girls Trip co-star who is presently dealing with a separation from her husband, real estate kingpin Mauricio Umansky

"I adore Kyle. I adore Mauricio. I think that they have, from what I can tell, an amazing relationship, a beautiful family. I always root for people to work it out. But I feel like at the end of the day, whatever's going to make them both happy is what I support," Bailey told E! News while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in the Hamptons, New York.

"I just think, at the end of the day, if it doesn't bring you peace and happiness, then you guys should really have that real conversation and go from there," Bailey, 56, added.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Enjoys Girl's Night Out with Teddi Mellencamp After Mauricio Umansky Separation

In early July, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the separation of 54-year-old Richards and Umansky after 27 years of marriage. Soon after, the longtime Bravo couple acknowledged the news via a joint statement on their social media accounts — but insisted they were not divorcing. 

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Richards announced her separation from Umansky in early July.

Jesse Grant/Getty

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram on July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” the joint statement continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey on Filing for Divorce from Mike Hill After 2 Years of Marriage: 'I Gave It My All'

The couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage. The family has been gracing our screens on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series launched in 2010.

The news of the separation came as a surprise to many, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

"I'm the kind of person, when people are going through things, I kind of try to respect their space," Bailey said. "And when I see [Kyle] it's like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whenever you need me.' "

Whatever happens, Bailey thinks Richards is "going to be fine."

The supermodel filed for divorce from her husband Mike Hill in October 2022 after two years of marriage. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Bailey shared how "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all."

