"This house was a very important crossover chapter in my life," says the guitarist of buying the home in 2011

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood Lists London Mansion He Purchased While in Rehab for $5M — See Inside

Ronnie Wood is letting us all know how it feels to be a Rolling Stone.

The legendary rock guitarist is selling his mansion in London’s exclusive Holland Park neighborhood for £3.85 million (or about $5 million).

The home, featuring a purple front door, a “Coca-Cola red” carpet and Wood's hand-painted portraits of Queen Elizabeth, Pete Townshend, Kate Moss and Elvis Presley, was purchased by Wood, 73, in 2011 while he was in rehab after a long struggle with alcohol and drug abuse.

“To me, this house was a very important crossover chapter in my life, covering my journey into sobriety," Wood tells the Sunday Times. "It was here that I started on my recovery adventure … first of all it seemed like a big threat, but then I started to see light on the other side.”

Described by Wood as “a great party house” the five-story, 4,100-square-foot home boasts a lush, 100-foot garden and an artist's studio on the top floor.

The first floor features a kitchen, game room and conservatory, while the second floor includes a large dressing room and terrace overlooking the neighboring rooftops.

Leafy Holland Park is home to neighbors like David Beckham and Simon Cowell, while just around the block is Kensington Palace, home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“I have known Ronnie for many years now and helped him acquire Holland Road nine years ago," says real estate agent Marie Harrison of Milton Stone.

Harrison notes the "lovely family home" has a "sizeable, mature garden to the rear the property" is a highlight as are the "airy, spacious rooms, many of which have the original fireplaces, pitch pine floors and floor to ceiling windows."