How Regina King ‘Sends a Message of Strength’ Through Her Red Carpet Wardrobe

Regina King found her signature style during the 2019 awards show circuit through her array of structured, shoulder-baring gowns, and it was that fearless and fierce dressing that landed her a spot on PEOPLE’s Best Dressed of 2019 list.

“Regina sends a message of strength,” says Wayman Bannerman, who styles King with Micah McDonald. “Regina is a force and we believe she exudes that on the carpet.”

One way she showed her strength is by sticking to her go-to dress style. “We knew right away with Regina that fitted silhouettes would provide the rich, powerful, timeless image she wanted to portray,” Bannerman and McDonald say. “Regina processes the confidence and amazing shape to carry such designs.”

Each look came together with direct input from King herself, who was involved in selecting her outfits starting from the very first brainstorm session.

“Regina is an excellent creative collaborator and it makes for a great experience,” the styling duo notes. “During award season we featured a series of custom gowns. We would sit down with Regina during the custom process to discuss everything from cut to color. Also, she is constantly discussing the way she wants to portray herself and the mood she wants to evoke.”

King and her stylists looked for designs with unexpected shades, such as rose tones (she wore a sequin rose-colored Alberta Ferretti dress to the Golden Globes), and played around with fun detailing like beading and oversized ruffles (featured in her gold Oscar de la Renta Met Gala dress).

But there’s one design element that shines through in each and every one of King’s dresses: bare shoulders.

“We had this vision of timeless sophisticated gowns with personality that felt authentic to who Regina is,” her stylists add. “We love her beautiful spirit and vibrant energy.”