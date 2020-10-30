Ellie Goulding Lists $7.7M London 'Mews House' After Returning from Country Quarantine — See Inside!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ellie Goulding's stunning London home has been listed for sale for $7.7million.

Nestling on a cobbled street in the upmarket Marylebone neighborhood of the British capital, the 2,961 sq.ft. architect-designed home is arranged over five floors and combines traditional brick walls and parquet flooring with a range of modern touches such as a mezzanine floor, lightwells, and a series of dramatic, floor-to-ceiling windows.

It also has a rich history: known as a 'mews house,' it was originally built in the 19th century as a stable for horses and to provide living space for stable-hands and carriage drivers in the rooms above. Mews houses can be found all over the UK and were generally built close to the grand townhouses of major cities like London and Edinburgh. Almost all are garden-less.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer — who released her fourth studio, Brightest Blue, in July —returned to the mews home after social distancing with her husband, Caspar Jopling, at their cottage in Oxford amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was quite nice to have that escape and be in my own kind of world for a bit," Goulding, 33, told PEOPLE in July, about the slower pace of life in Oxfordshire, adding that it allowed her to "think about my weaknesses and flaws but also my strengths and powers."

"I'm still a little bit insecure, but I've got more love for myself than ever," she said after her return to the busy streets of London. "I've learned things about myself that I perhaps would never have learned in the world I was in with touring and working as hard as I did."

The lower ground of Goulding's home provides plenty of space and style, thanks to its elegant lightwell and state-of-the-art kitchen designed with muted silver cabinets. It also has a double-height ceiling and windows which stretch all the way to the ground floor.

A dining area that seats eight and a casual living room area are nearby, as is the basement, which houses two bedrooms opening onto an outside patio, a shared bathroom, and a utility room.

Goulding's three other bedrooms are found on the first and second floor, which is reached via a modern spiral staircase. Both have en-suite bathrooms, with the main bedroom providing views onto the historic cobbles below.

"The modern interior of the home alongside its location in one of Marylebone's most sought-after mews streets makes it a very unique offering," says Mark Pollack, co-founder of Aston Chase realty which is listing the luxury home.

"The design is ideal for a London professional looking for an oasis in the heart of the Capital.”