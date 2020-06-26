The home where the notorious gangster grew up has been renovated into a gorgeous three-level property

Al Capone's Childhood Home Is for Sale for $2.9 Million — See Inside the Brooklyn Townhouse!

Al Capone made a name for himself in Chicago, but the infamous mobster grew up in Brooklyn, and his childhood home is currently on sale for $2.9 million.

Of course, the Park Slope residence Capone used to call home has changed a lot over the years.

“The exterior is similar [to the original home] at the front of the facade, but everything else has been gut-renovated," Douglas Elliman real estate agent Nadia Bartolucci told Realtor.com.

These days, the townhouse had been split into three separate units, all of which have their own access to the outside. The main unit, which has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, also has access to a garden. One of the additional apartments has its own private roof deck, while the third has a terrace.

"What's really special is, each apartment has generously proportioned outdoor space," Bartolucci added. "It's so important right now because we have a lot of people pivoting to working from home."

The Brooklyn home’s current owner picked up the property for $2.42 million in 2018.

Capone, who was born in Brooklyn in 1899, moved with his family to the property in the early 1900s, and he lived there until he packed up to head to Chicago.

Prior to his death in 1947, Capone became a household name for his crimes during the Prohibition era — and went to prison from 1931-47 on tax evasion charges. He died at the age of 48 from cardiac arrest.

Another residence the late gangster once called home went on the market in 2018.