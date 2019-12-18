Real Estate

Get the latest real estate news and features from PEOPLE.com, including exclusive looks inside celebrity homes and breaking news about the properties celebrities are buying and selling.

latest news

The Real Beverly Hillbillies Mansion Sells for about $150M, the Highest Price in California History — See the Photos!

The Real Beverly Hillbillies Mansion Sells for about $150M, the Highest Price in California History — See the Photos!

The exterior of the home, formerly the most expensive listing in America, was used for the CBS sitcom, which aired from 1962 to 1971
Read More
Inside The Affair Star Maura Tierney's Radically Redone New York City Town House

Inside The Affair Star Maura Tierney's Radically Redone New York City Town House

The television and movie actress began renovating her West Village home in 2013
Read More
Denise Richards Is Moving to Montana Part Time with Husband: 'I Want a Ranch ... Along with the Fancy'

Denise Richards Is Moving to Montana Part Time with Husband: 'I Want a Ranch ... Along with the Fancy'

The former model and current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is making a home in Big Sky Country
Read More
Kelly Clarkson Has Listed Her Massive Lakeside Mansion in Tennessee for $7.5M

Kelly Clarkson Has Listed Her Massive Lakeside Mansion in Tennessee for $7.5M

The American Idol winner is ready to say goodbye to her home of seven years
Read More
Robin Williams' California Home Where He Died at Age 63 Is on the Market for $7.25M

Robin Williams' California Home Where He Died at Age 63 Is on the Market for $7.25M

The six bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom estate is located in Tiburon, California
Read More
Kanye West Wants $14 Million Wyoming Ranch to Be a 'Home' for 'His Spiritual Services': Source

Kanye West Wants $14 Million Wyoming Ranch to Be a 'Home' for 'His Spiritual Services': Source

Sunday Service might be heading to the Cowboy State
Read More

hollywood at home

Inside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet’s Hollywood Bungalow — and to-Die-for Loft Closet

Inside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet’s Hollywood Bungalow — and to-Die-for Loft Closet

The actress opens up about designing her first West Coast home, a 1920s bungalow in Hollywood
How Wilmer Valderrama Transformed Chuck Norris’ 70s-Inspired Home Into His Laid-Back Pad

How Wilmer Valderrama Transformed Chuck Norris’ 70s-Inspired Home Into His Laid-Back Pad

The NCIS and That '70s Show star opens his SoCal compound to PEOPLE
Inside Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Family-First’ Chicago Home: ‘There Is No Greater Symbol of Our Love'

Inside Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Family-First’ Chicago Home: ‘There Is No Greater Symbol of Our Love'

Newly Engaged Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Colorado Home and Moving in with Fiancé P.K. Subban

Newly Engaged Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Colorado Home and Moving in with Fiancé P.K. Subban

Betsey Johnson Lists Malibu Mobile Home — For Almost $2 Million!

Betsey Johnson Lists Malibu Mobile Home — For Almost $2 Million!

Why Jana Kramer 'Felt So Bad' for Son Jace After His Birth — and the 'Beautiful' Solution She Created

Why Jana Kramer 'Felt So Bad' for Son Jace After His Birth — and the 'Beautiful' Solution She Created

See Inside Chelsea Handler's Sprawling Bel Air Home — Plus, Why It's Stoner-Friendly

All Real Estate

Kanye West Purchases Another Wyoming Ranch for $14 Million — Plus a Giant Warehouse!

Kanye West Purchases Another Wyoming Ranch for $14 Million — Plus a Giant Warehouse!

Shaq Puts His $2.5M Home on the Market — Complete with Artwork Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle, Biggie & Tupac

Shaq Puts His $2.5M Home on the Market — Complete with Artwork Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle, Biggie & Tupac

Bethenny Frankel Finds Buyer for $4 Million Soho Loft After Almost 2 Years on the Market

Bethenny Frankel Finds Buyer for $4 Million Soho Loft After Almost 2 Years on the Market

The Entourage House — Home to Vincent Chase — Is About to Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

The Entourage House — Home to Vincent Chase — Is About to Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

Jeff Lewis Lists $3.5 Million Beverly Hills House Amid Custody Dispute with Ex Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis Lists $3.5 Million Beverly Hills House Amid Custody Dispute with Ex Gage Edward

Aaron Paul Lists $2.2 Million L.A. House, Reportedly Once Home to Brad Pitt — See Inside!

Aaron Paul Lists $2.2 Million L.A. House, Reportedly Once Home to Brad Pitt — See Inside!

Regis Philbin Lists Longtime Connecticut Estate at a Loss for $4.6 Million — See Inside!

Regis Philbin Lists Longtime Connecticut Estate at a Loss for $4.6 Million — See Inside!

HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Selling Modern Pennsylvania Home She Designed for $1.3M — See Inside!

HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Selling Modern Pennsylvania Home She Designed for $1.3M — See Inside!

Brady Bunch Star Barry Williams Sells Malibu Beach House for $5.82 — See Inside

Brady Bunch Star Barry Williams Sells Malibu Beach House for $5.82 — See Inside

Lord of the Rings Author J.R.R. Tolkien's $6 Million Home for Sale in England — See Inside!    

Lord of the Rings Author J.R.R. Tolkien's $6 Million Home for Sale in England — See Inside!    

Sweet Home Alabama's Josh Lucas Lists Eco-Friendly L.A. Estate for $2.3M — See Inside!

Sweet Home Alabama's Josh Lucas Lists Eco-Friendly L.A. Estate for $2.3M — See Inside!

Ben Affleck Has Slashed the Price on His 87-Acre Private Georgia Island Compound to $7.6M

Ben Affleck Has Slashed the Price on His 87-Acre Private Georgia Island Compound to $7.6M

An Entire Town In Southern California Is for Sale (One Hour from San Diego!)

An Entire Town In Southern California Is for Sale (One Hour from San Diego!)

Justin Bieber Says He Wants to Sell His Home After Second Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Says He Wants to Sell His Home After Second Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Lea Michele Has Listed Her 'Healing' L.A. Home for $3.15 Million, 7 Months After Tying the Knot

Lea Michele Has Listed Her 'Healing' L.A. Home for $3.15 Million, 7 Months After Tying the Knot

Elaine Benes' Seinfeld Townhouse is For Sale! Take a Look Inside the $8 Million Dollar Home

Elaine Benes' Seinfeld Townhouse is For Sale! Take a Look Inside the $8 Million Dollar Home

The Property Brothers Want to Renovate the Golden Girls House Next — and Star in a Reboot!

The Property Brothers Want to Renovate the Golden Girls House Next — and Star in a Reboot!

Ric Ocasek’s $14M NYC Townhouse Where He Was Found Dead Is Back on the Market After a Price Cut

Ric Ocasek’s $14M NYC Townhouse Where He Was Found Dead Is Back on the Market After a Price Cut

Mama June Sells Georgia Home at a Loss Amid Drug Charges: Report

Mama June Sells Georgia Home at a Loss Amid Drug Charges: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Slash Price of Their $34 Million Boston Mansion — See Inside!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Slash Price of Their $34 Million Boston Mansion — See Inside!

Gwen Stefani Has Sold Her Beverly Hills Mansion at the Discounted Price of $21.65M — See Inside

Gwen Stefani Has Sold Her Beverly Hills Mansion at the Discounted Price of $21.65M — See Inside

Kurt Cobain's Former Home Where He Took His Own Life Up for Sale for $7.5 Million

Kurt Cobain's Former Home Where He Took His Own Life Up for Sale for $7.5 Million

Tyler Cameron Says 'Goodbye Futon' As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron Says 'Goodbye Futon' As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

The Band Perry Siblings Are Selling Their Shared L.A. Home for $2.9 Million

The Band Perry Siblings Are Selling Their Shared L.A. Home for $2.9 Million

A Celebrity-Owned New York Mansion Once Declared ‘Legally Haunted’ Is on the Market for $1.9M

A Celebrity-Owned New York Mansion Once Declared ‘Legally Haunted’ Is on the Market for $1.9M

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.