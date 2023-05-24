Ray Stevenson Was Rushed to Hospital from Set Before Death, Filming Was Suspended: Sources (Exclusive)

The actor, who died on Sunday, was on an Italian island filming the movie 'Cassino in Ischia'

By Benjamin VanHoose
and Alina Trabattoni
Published on May 24, 2023 04:24 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Actor Ray Stevenson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty

Prior to his death on Sunday, Ray Stevenson was rushed to the hospital from the set of a movie he recently began filming in Italy, sources tell PEOPLE.

The actor, known for movies like Divergent and Thor, died on Sunday, just days before what would have been his 59th birthday on Thursday. At the time of his death, Stevenson was on the Italian island of Ischia, where he was shooting the movie Cassino in Ischia.

Sources tell PEOPLE the actor was taken to a nearby hospital on Saturday afternoon from the set of the film. One source adds that production on Cassino in Ischia was immediately suspended.

A rep for Stevenson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Spokespersons for Paramount Global Content Distribution, the production company behind the upcoming movie, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

No further information about Stevenson's cause of death is available at this time.

Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

In a May 15 Facebook post, Cassino in Ischia director Frank Ciota wrote, "We are shooting this week in Ischia. Ray is killing it!" According to Deadline, the movie centers around Stevenson's character Nic Cassino, a once-popular action-movie star who tries to revive his career by going to Italy to "make the first ever Neo-Realist' action film with down-on-their-luck Italian directors."

However," Deadline added in its summary, "unresolved struggles with his family resurface and he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame."

Stevenson is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series Ashoka with Rosario Dawson, which debuts in August. His upcoming movie Gateway to the West had entered post-production at the time of his death, according to IMDb.

In the year prior to Stevenson's death, the actor starred as the antagonist Governor Buxton in the crossover 2022 Bollywood hit RRR, as well as in the films Memory and Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday.

